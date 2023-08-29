Asia market: Asian equities build on yesterday’s gains on quiet day ahead of data later in week; Japan unemployment climbs; Chevron LNG facility strike in AU looks likely; US JOLTS jobs tonight.
General trend
- Japan's July unemployment climbs unexpectedly to 2.7% - the highest since March.
- In Australia, union workers at Chevron’s LNG plant confirm rolling work stoppages from Sept 7 (Australia produces 10% of all global LNG exports, creating fears of demand-driven price spikes on lower available supply).
- China’s PBOC continued supporting the Yuan with a fix >900 pips above estimates, at the same as injecting almost as much liquidity as yesterday’s largest injection since Feb this year.
- US and China trade representative promise to talk with each other more often.
- South Korea announced its 2024 budget will have the smallest increase ever in spending (+2.8%).
- US equity FUTs slightly up in Asia trading.
Looking ahead (Asian time zone)
- Tonight US JOLTS Job Openings.
- Wed CN NBS Manufacturing PMI + AU CPI.
- Thu JP Retail Sales + Industrial Production.
- Thu night US Core PCE, Personal Spending.
- Fri CN Caixin Manufacturing PMI + JP / AU / KR Manufacturing PMI.
- Fri night US Non-farm payrolls + unemployment + ISM Manufacturing PMI.
Holidays in Asia this week
- Thu Aug 31 Malaysia.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opens +0.1% at 7,167.
- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 78.1 v 75.8 prior.
- Chevron (CVX) Australian union says workers at Chevron LNG facilities in Australia will participate in rolling work stoppages which will escalate each week until Chevron agrees to our claims; Action to start Sept 7.
- Australia Agriculture Min: First shipment of Australian barley dispatched to China from Kwinana Port.
- New Zealand plans digital services tax on multinationals, effective from 2025.
- Fitch affirms New Zealand's long-term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating at 'AA+'; Outlook Stable.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opens +0.7% at 18,261.
- Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,091.
- Country Garden (2007.HK) Seeks to add grace period for maturing Yuan bond.
- Analysts say China may cut RRR to boost market liquidity [inline] - China Securities Journal.
- China gov’t: Wang's meeting with US Commerce Sec Raimondo was rational, frank, and constructive.
- US Commerce Sec Raimondo: Trade can bring stability to US-China ties; US business asks for more communication with China - comments from China.
- US and China agree to launch 'Export Control Enforcement Exchange'; Both countries agree to communicate regularly - US press after US Commerce Sec Raimondo meeting with China Commerce Min Wang.
- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1851 v 7.1856 prior.
- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY385B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY274B v injects CNY298B prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opens +0.3% at 32,280.
- Japan JULY jobless rate: 2.7% V 2.5%E [highest since Mar].
- Toyota (7203.JP) 12 of company's plants in Japan suspended on system failure.
- Japan government annual economic white paper: At ‘inflection point’ in battle with deflation.
- Former BOJ Gov candidate Watanabe: BOJ should have ended YCC 'in one go', disagrees with the BOJ's inflation forecasts.
- Japan Industry Min: To meet with various company (ASML and Lam Research) representatives on Friday at the Hokkaido plant construction ceremony for Rapidus.
- Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Mulling extending fuel subsidies to offset inflation.
- Japan Foreign Min Hayashi: Will take necessary action on China's acquatic product ban via various routes, including WTO arbitration.
- Japan "cannot maintain" security at current capabilities - Japan's Self-Defence Forces Chief Yoshida.
- Japan PM Kishida: Will explain fishery support measures by end of this week (overnight update).
- Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Aug Monthly Report: Maintains overall economic assessment (overnight update).
- Japan sells ¥2.9T in 2-year JGB bonds; AVG yield: +0.0110% V -0.0450% prior; BID-to-cover: 3.21X V 3.95X PRIOR **Note: 1st positive yield since Dec 2022. Prior to that was back in 2015.
- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00%.
South Korea
- Kospi opens +0.3% at 2,550.
- South Korea July Retail Sales Y/Y: 5.9% v 6.6% prior.
- South Korea 2024 budget calls for 2.8% spending increase v 5.1% in 2023 (smallest increase ever).
- South Korea Fin Min comments on the 2024 budget: Plans to issue up to KRW158.8T in government bonds in 2024 [gross issuance], sees net bond issuance at KRW50.3T.
Other Asia
- Taiwan July Monitoring Leading Indicator: 15 v 13 prior (overnight update).
- Malaysia PM Anwar: Launch of Phase 2 National Energy Transition Roadmap.
- Vietnam Aug CPI Y/Y: 3.0% v 2.5%e.
- Vietnam Aug Retail Sales Y/Y: 7.6% v 7.1% prior.
- Vietnam Aug Industrial Production Y/Y: 2.6% v 3.7% prior.
- Vietnam Aug Trade Balance: $3.8B v $2.8Be.
North America
- (US) AUG DALLAS FED MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY: -17.2 V -19E; New orders: -15.8 v -18.1 prior.
- (US) Trial of former Pres Trump in DOJ's 2020 election case set for March 4th, 2024.
Europe
- UK Aug BRC Shop Price Index Y/Y: 6.9% v 7.6% prior [slowest pace since Oct 2022].
- ECB’s Holzmann (Austria): Sees case for rate hike in Sept if no surprises turn up; Not clear on inflation while labor markets remain tight.
- Ireland July Retail Sales Volume M/M: -0.8% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.9% v 6.8% prior.
- France President Macron to present plan to increase exports on Thurs, Aug 31st.
- ECB's Nagel (Germany): Will not provide signals today; Will wait for data to see what we do in September.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.3%, ASX 200 +0.5% , Hang Seng +2.0%; Shanghai Composite +1.0% ; Kospi +0.5%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.1% ; Nasdaq100 +0.2%, Dax +0.2%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0813-1.0839 ; JPY 146.31-145.56 ; AUD 0.6423-0.6454 ;NZD 0.5901-0.5929.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,951/oz; Crude Oil -0.1% at $80.02/brl; Copper +0.2% at $3.8107/lb.
