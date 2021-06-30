The overnight session was another sideways in Seattle sleeper for most asset classes as even equities struggled to maintain upward momentum. US yields edged slightly lower; gold fell while oil rallied but remained confined in pre-OPEC+ noisy range-trading and industrial metals did much the same. The US Dollar ground higher as the forex market continues to signal its concern about the impact of the delta variant globally and its lingering post-FOMC taper concerns.

More hawkish rhetoric from another Fed official hit the wires late in the session. But Wallers comments that tapering and tightening expectations might occur sooner had little effect. Financial markets, generally, seem to be settling in for the global manufacturing PMI dump tomorrow and the US employment data on Friday. Adding to the apathy is the end of the month and the quarter ending today, which usually sees quite a few rebalancing random price movements in New York across asset classes. As good a reason as any to stay on the side-lines.

North Asia powerhouses, Japan, South Korea, and China, have all released data this morning, which erred on the side of slightly disappointing. Japan's MoM Industrial Production fell by a higher than expected -5.90% for May, while South Korean MoM Industrial Production also underperformed, falling -0.70%. Additionally, its Retail Sales MoM for May also surprised to the downside, falling -1.80%.

The weakness in Japan and South Korean Industrial Production was broad-based across almost all sectors. Automobiles stand out in Japan, while transport stands out in South Korea. Virus concerns may have kept South Korean shoppers at bay. At the same time, it looks like softening demand from key export markets, exacerbated by chip shortages and logistic logjams, are muting orders across many sectors.

China's official Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing PMIs were underwhelming, albeit still in expansionary territory. Manufacturing PMI just missed at 50.90, while Non-Manufacturing PMI came in at 53.50, well below expectations. Stories of Chinese consumers saving instead of spending have been circulating for a while now, and it seems to be showing up in the data. Logistics and chips are making their presence felt in manufacturing. Tomorrows Caixin Manufacturing and Services PMIs could have a more significant impact now if they print on the soft side.

Although the data didn't set the world on fire, it is no reason for panic. Chips and ships will be a problem for the world as a whole for some time to come, and it could be that the initial Northern hemisphere reopening spending frenzy has eased somewhat. The biggest concern for Asia, and to a lesser extent, Europe and the UK, is the Covid-19 delta variant. In particular, it is dampening sentiment in the Asia Pacific, with Brisbane and Alice Springs also entering lockdown in Australia, and Malaysia and Indonesia in a world of pain.

Markets will give the Asia Pacific a cautious pass mark for now on the global recovery story. However, if the US continues to power ahead, and Asia is in the same place it is today in a months’ time, something will probably have to give. A US economy on a recovery trajectory that is unsynchronised in Asia will negatively affect regional markets. Interest rates are at record lows across Asia but with no room to hike if monetary conditions tighten in the US. I.e., yields rise. Thankfully, Asian central banks have built up a massive stockpile of foreign currency reserves. They may need them.

The data calendar is second-tier across the world for the rest of the day. Asia looks like it has got bored being bearish on equities for today, but headline and sentiment swings, along with month and quarter-end flows, are likely to make for a random session across markets for the rest of the day.

On a final note, I will be away tomorrow and Friday celebrating another locked down wedding anniversary celebrating year four. Instead, I will be attempting a mighty culinary challenge, an all-day slow-cooked lamb Sikandari Raan on my kamado. Good enough for Alexander the Great, good enough for Mrs Halley. I shall return on Monday.

Asian stocks move higher

After a few days of adverse price action, the FOMO gnomes appear to have run out of patience on the side-lines, and Asian markets are broadly higher this morning. Another positive, albeit modest, session from Wall Street appears to have been enough to flush buyers of the side-lines today. Flows in regional equity markets may also be being distorted by month-end and quarter-end flows from institutional investors.

Overnight, Wall Street rose slightly with the S&P 500 finishing 0.03% higher, the Nasdaq 0.19% higher, and the Dow Jones 0.06% higher. The closes were new all-time highs for the Nasdaq and S&P 500. Futures on all three have climbed by around 0.10% in Asia, further boosting sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 is unchanged after disappointing data, but the Kospi has shrugged that off to rise by 0.40%. Slowing PMIs in China has been offset by the PBOC adding liquidity via the reverse repo once again and sees the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 0.25% higher. Hong Kong has eased by 0.25%.

Singapore has powered higher by 0.95% today, led by banks and M&A activity, while Kuala Lumpur remains under pressure from Covid-19 and politics, falling 0.35%. Jakarta is 0.15% higher, with Taipei climbing by 0.75%. Telecoms and an asset sale by Telstra have led Australian markets higher today, after a few torrid sessions. Despite more Covid-19 cases and expanding restrictions across the country, the All Ordinaries has risen by 0.60%, and the ASX 200 by 0.50%. One suspects the month-end and quarter-end flows are definitely at work in Australia today.

Wall Street looks to have moved to the side-lines ahead of the month, and quarter-end flows and ahead of PMI and Employment data. Those same flows will be at work today in Europe, but I expect a modestly positive start after it shrugged off the virus blues yesterday. Given the high potential for whipsaw moves over the next couple of days, watching from the side-lines out of the noise could well be a wise strategy.

The US Dollar pushes higher

The US Dollar continues to consolidate its post-FOMC gains, with virus concerns globally also providing some safe have support. However, forex markets appear to remain at a much more heightened state of alert, regarding potential spikes in US yields, than other asset classes. Markets today will potentially be quite choppy as the month and quarter-end rebalancing flows do their worst.

Overnight, the dollar index rose 0.20% to 92.07 with overnight resistance at 92.20, and the post-FOMC highs at 92.40 now in sight. Having climbed through the 200-day moving average (DMA) at 91.50 after the FOMC, the DMA has successfully repelled all corrections lower since. Today the 200-DMA is at 91.45, and only a daily close below changes the bullish picture.

US Dollar strength sees EUR/USD edging below 1.1900 this morning with support at 1.1850 looming. Failure signals a deeper correction to 1.1700. Virus concerns have kept GBP/USD on the back foot for the past week after failing at 1.4000 and then 1.3950 subsequently. GBP/USD is trading at 1.3850 today, and failure of support at 1.3790 signals a deeper sell-off below 1.3700.

As global risk sentiment has turned negative this week on the delta-variant virus wave, AUD/USD and NZD/USD have come under sustained pressure as risk-sentiment barometers. The bearish tone has not been helped by Australia's widening Covid-19 battle, with half of the country’s population now under restrictions. AUD/USD fell 0.75% overnight to 0.7510, closing below its 200-DMA at 0.7560. Failure of the 0.7460 support signals a much deeper sell-off. NZD/USD fell 0.65% to 0.6995, recording its second successive close below the 200-DMA at 0.7050. Failure of 0.6900 now signals a much deeper correction is ahead.

USD/CNY remains parked in a holding pattern on each side of 6.4600 after yet another neutral PBOC USD/CNY fix and the adding of more liquidity at the repo today. This week's China Communist Party 100th birthday means that the Yuan will remain a bastion of calm. That appears to have had the effect of stabilising the negative tone across the rest of Asia's currencies. But the Ringgit, Rupiah and Baht remain vulnerable to move Covid-10 losses, as will a much higher Non-Farm Payroll print on Friday.

OPEC+ comments send oil higher

Although the pre-OPEC+ JMMC meeting was postponed yesterday due to Russian technical issues, oil still managed to recoup its intra-day losses to finish almost unchanged, as OPEC+ upgraded its consumption forecasts. A much higher fall in US API Crude Inventories also helped prices higher later in the session.

Brent crude finished the day 0.80% higher at $75.25 a barrel, while WTI rose 0.95% to $73.45 a barrel. In Asia, early gains have been unwound to leave both contracts unchanged.

Markets have primarily priced in OPEC+ raising production by 0.50 million barrels a day at tomorrow’s meeting, and a lesser number would now cause a spike in prices. Month and quarter-end flows will see choppy range trading today ahead of the meeting tomorrow.

I expect Brent crude to range noisily between $73.50 and $76.50 a barrel and WTI between $72.00 and $74.50 a barrel. A break of any of those support resistance levels will signal oil's next directional move. I am happy to be patient at these levels as OPEC+ has surprised and burnt me before.

Gold is vulnerable to more losses

US Dollar strength pushed gold lower overnight, breaking support at $1760.00 an ounce, leading to a spike lower to $1750.50, likely on stop-losses. It then recovered to finish the day 1.0% lower at $1761.00 an ounce.

Despite a late recovery and being unchanged in Asia, gold only just managed to close above the $1760.00 an ounce support, which will now be an intra-day pivot point. Gold is vulnerable to more US Dollar strength, and the plethora of tier-1 data over the next two days will test the mettle of long-suffering bullish gold investors.

Failure of $1750.00 now will signal a deeper retest of $1720.00 an ounce. Any rallies are likely to be capped at $1780.00 ahead of solid resistance between $1790.00 and $1800.00 an ounce. One factor supporting the beleaguered yellow metal is its relative strength index (RSI). The RSI remains just above oversold territory and could assist gold in recovering any sudden sell-offs.

The $1680.00 an ounce region remains my line in the sand on the longer-term chart picture. A comprehensive failure means all bullish bets are off.