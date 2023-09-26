Share:

Asia market update: CN/HK money market rates rise ahead of upcoming holiday, quarter and month-end also in focus (PBOC stepped up OMO injection; Hong Kong Monetary Authority: lent HK$1.39B through the discount window on Mon [Sept 25th]); Asian currencies under further USD pressure.

General trend

- Increased currency pressures in Asia in the Chinese Yuan and Hong Kong Dollar, Japanese Yen as well as in Indonesia Rupiah and Thailand Baht.

- Press leaks on Japan economic stimulus package continued.

- Another losing day for Asian equities.

- Evergrande struggles continue as former CEO and CFO detained by authorities in China and the company missed an interest payment on a Yuan bond due.

- Potential signs of contagion from the property market in China as real estate developer Seazen Holdings has downsized the target of a proposed private share placement and Guangdong Adway Construction has filed for bankruptcy restructuring.

- US Fed’s Kashikari comments inline with recent hawkish FOMC comments last week..

- Japan’s 40-year bond sales drew the highest bid-to-cover since 2020.

- US equity FUTs down -0.3% to -0.4% in Asian trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Wed JP BOJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes & AU CPI.

- Wed night US Durable Goods.

- Thu AU prelim Retail Sales.

- Thu night US GDP & initial Jobless Claims.

- Fri JP Tokyo CPI, JP Retail Sales, Unemployment & Consumer Confidence.

- Fri night EU CPI, US Core PCE / Personal income & spending.

- Sat CN Official Mnfg & non-Mnfg PMI.

- Sun CN Caixin Mnfg & Services PMI.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Thu Sep 28 Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea.

- Fri Sep 29 China, Taiwan.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- Australia AXS 200 opens -0.2% at 7,065.

- Australia ANZ/Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence: 77.5 v 80.9 prior.

- Australia RBA 2023 Conference on 'Inflation': Presents draft papers.

- Andrews resigns as Victoria State Premier after nine years in power in 'shock' resignation.

- Australia sells A$150M v A$150M indicated in 0.25% Nov 2032 indexed bonds: Avg Yield: 1.8939%; bid-to-cover: 2.66x.

- Australia extends punitive tariffs on Russia and Belarus goods to Oct 2025 (overnight update).

- New Zealand Treasury: GDP growth to remain subdued for some time; path to lower inflation unlikely to be smooth.

China/Hong Kong

- Shanghai Composite opens -0.1% at 3,114.

- Hang Seng opens -0.4% at 17,661.

- USD/HKD Hong Kong dollar overnight HIBOR rises to highest on record Hong Kong Monetary Authority - (HKMA): lent HK$1.39B through the discount window on Mon [Sept 25th] - update.

- Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA): lent HK$1.39B through the discount window on Mon [Sept 25th] - update.

- Evergrande 3333.HK Has missed interest payments on a CNY4B yuan bond issued in 2020 – press.

- Evergrande 3333.HK Reportedly former CEO and CFO have both been detained in China during probe.

- USD/CNH Offshore Yuan on overnight HIBOR jumps to highest since Apr 2022.

- 1030.HK Seazen Holdings cuts share private placement to CNY4.5B (prior CNY8.0B).

- Guangdong Adway Construction [6189.HK]: The default of bank debts has led the Company into financial difficulties, resulting in a lack of ability to repay the debts due and insolvency. Therefore, the Company has made an application to the Shenzhen Intermediate People’s Court (the ‘‘Court’’) for bankruptcy restructuring on 25 September 2023.

- China Finance Ministry: Aug Net Local Gov't debt issuance CNY601B v CNY196.3B prior.

- China Foreign Minister Wang Yi: Reiterates international community is aware of need to avoid a new 'cold war'.

- China: Reiterates US should stop its suppression of China firms; to take necessary measures to safeguard its right [responds to US sanctions on Iran drones].

- China GDP growth to rise to 5.2% in Q4 - China Securities Journal [cites survey of 8 economists].

- China Industry Ministry raises 2nd batch of rare earth output quota in 2023 to 120Kmt (overnight update).

- China reportedly to boost private forestry investment via ownership reforms (overnight update).

- China Vice Premier He Lifeng: Agreed on 6 new areas to work with EU on; Told EU to keep market open - EU Trade Chief meeting (overnight update).

- EU's Dombrovskis (Trade Chief): EU companies still want to be part of China business environment despite concerns - following China meeting (overnight update).

- China Foreign Ministry Daily Briefing: EU planned measures on EVs are not in anyone's interests (overnight update).

- Huawei consumer chief Yu Chengdong: Harmony OS has 60M users to date (overnight update).

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY0B prior; Sells CNY378B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY319B prior; Net injects CNY170B v Net injects CNY135B prior

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1727 v 7.1727 prior.

Japan

- Nikkei 225 opens -0.1% at 32,640.

- Japan Sept PPI (CPIG) Y/Y: 2.1% V 1.8%E [matches the highest since Sept 2022].

- Japan PM Kishida said to consider using [budget] reserves to encourage wage growth, asks for stimulus measures not to exceed last year's amount.

- Japan METI Minister Nishimura: Wants economic steps to aim for growth rather than demand; Supply-demand gap is almost gone.

- Japan Finance Min Suzuki: Japan at a critical stage whether to spur consumption, wage growth; reiterates excessive FX moves are not desirable, watching FX moves with high sense of urgency.

- Japan Economy Min Shindo: Reiterates important for currencies to move in stable manner.

- BOJ Gov Ueda: Can't preset timing of policy change; FX should reflect fundamentals; BOJ will not conduct policy to directly affect FX; End of Yield Curve Control (YCC) to be in sight when 2% price target is in sight (overnight update).

- BOJ Gov Ueda: Reiterates need to continue with monetary policy easing patiently; Inflation target not yet within sight - Speech to business leaders (overnight update).

- Japan PM Kishida: Aim to move from cost cut-led economy to one with active investments; Asked cabinet to compile economic package on Tue, Sept 26th (overnight update).

- Japan METI Minister Nishimura: Japan and other countries agreed at aiming to create global hydrogen demand of 150M metric tons by 2030 (overnight update).

- Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ) Aug Chip-Making Equipment Billings Y/Y: -17.5% v -12.6% prior (overnight update).

- Japan PM Kishida: Sensed that overseas investors interest is rising in Japan (overnight update).

- JAPAN SELLS ¥700B VS ¥700B INDICATED IN 40-YEAR JGB BONDS; YIELD AT LOWEST ACCEPTED PRICE: 1.725% V 1.4650% PRIOR; BID-TO-COVER: 2.95X V 2.54X PRIOR.

- Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 100bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 1.00% [2nd operation during today's session].

South Korea

- Kospi opens flat at 2,493.

- South Korea Aug Retail Sales Y/Y: 3.3% v 5.9% prior.

- South Korea Sept Consumer Confidence: 99.7 v 103.1 prior.

- South Korea Finance Ministry: To accept applications from foreign financial firms for permits to trade USD/KRW in the onshore market starting Oct 18th (Wed).

- Bank of Korea (BOK): To conduct KRW5.0T in repo operations; to conduct 8-day repo operations on Tues [Sept 26th].

- South Korea regulator: Optimistic on World Bond Index inclusion – FT.

- Bank of Korea (BOK) sees low chances of systemic risk; cites financial stability report.

- South Korea's Pres Yoon: If North Korea uses nuclear weapons, there will be an "overwhelming response" by South Korea, US to bring its regime to and end.

- Follow Up: South Korea proposed to hold trilateral summit with China and Japan in Dec.

- South Korean Pres Yoon to pay State Visit to UK in November.

Other Asia

- Singapore Aug Industrial Production M/M: -10.5% v -1.5%e; Y/Y: -12.1% v -3.1%e.

- Taiwan’s presidential candidate Ko Wen-je will visit the US from Oct 1-5th (second visit this year).

- Philippine Central Bank (BSP) Gov Remolona: Open to a hike before Nov 16th meeting; Rate cut unlikely through H1 202.

- Philippines National Security Advisor: China's placement pf a barrier preventing Filipino boats from entering Scarborough Shoal in South China Sea violates fishing rights of Filipino fishermen.

- Indonesia plans to issue climate bond to fund new capital city.

- Indonesia Central Bank Official: Rupiah depreciation still 'relatively' under control.

- Thai THB declines -0.6% to 36.36 per USD, the lowest since Nov 10 2022.

North America

- (US) Fed's Kashkari (voter): Still more work to be done on services inflation; We can definitely get back to 2% inflation; may need higher rates [for] longer, if economy is too strong.

- (US) Reportedly Senate negotiators are nearing agreement on a bipartisan measure to avert a US government shutdown.

- (US) JPMorgan CEO Dimon: Warns world may not be prepared for US Fed at 7% OCR.

- Writers Guild of America (WGA) reaches 3-year agreement with the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers, includes Disney and Netflix), terms not disclosed; the agreement still needs to be approved by union members (overnight update).

- (US) Fed's Goolsbee (voter): Bigger risk is still inflation staying too high for too long - CNBC (overnight update).

- (US) Aug Chicago Fed National Activity Index: -0.16 v 0.05e (overnight update).

- (US) SEPT DALLAS FED MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY: -18.1 V -13.0E (overnight update).

Europe

- EU-China trade increased to €857B in 2022, +23% Y/Y; EU-China 2022 trade deficit €396B, +58% Y/Y.

- ECB Chief Lagarde: Labor market has remained resilient (overnight update).

- ECB’s Schnabel (Germany): Activity in Euro area is clearly moderating (overnight update).

- Reportedly Germany to reduce federal aid by 50% for refugees in 2024, allowing for max of €1.7B on refugee expenses (overnight update).

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -1.0%, ASX 200 -0.4% , Hang Seng -1.0%; Shanghai Composite -0.2% ; Kospi -1.4%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.3%; Nasdaq100 -0.4%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 -0.2%.

- EUR 1.0578-1.0597; JPY 148.70-148.96 ; AUD 0.6411-0.6431 ; NZD 0.5958-0.5974.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,932/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $89.35/brl; Copper -0.1% at $3.703/lb.