Asia market update: US markets steady overnight but Asia sells off from the open; Asian bond yields fall significantly while UST yields rebound somewhat – all eyes on US CPI tonight; Further CB rate hikes now capped?

General trend

- USD rises ahead of inflation data.

- Despite a steadier session in US equities overnight, Asian equities opened lower and quickly trended sharply lower.

- Indices were dragged down in particular by the financial sector, still concerned about potential liquidity issues after 3 US bank failures in just over a week.

- Tokyo Stock Exchange financial stocks were off 6% within an hour of the market open [lower bond yields weigh], the lowest since Dec.

- Yields fell across the board; Australian 3-year yields below 3% for the first time since Jan, Japan’s 10-year JGB yields fell 15bps to 0.168% shortly after opening; Korea 10-year Treasury Bond yields fell by over 10bps in a similar time frame.

- US equity FUTs recover and sit slightly higher compared to yesterday’s market close.

- Fed emergency BTFP bank funding plan stabilizes US markets during Monday trading; Will this move be enough?

- Moody’s placed a series of US banks under downgrade warnings (see list in North America below).

- Analysts around the world now expect fewer Central Bank rate hikes going forward. Nomura even calls for a 25bps cut and no more QT at the next Fed meeting.

- Volatility may increase further as markets potentially whipsaw between economic data continuing to show high inflation (= higher rates) versus breaking stories showing instability in the financial sector (= paused or lower rates); But both scenarios are risk-off.

- PBOC due to set the MLF rate on Wed [Mar 15th], CN ‘data dump’ also due.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens at -0.3% at 7,109.

- (AU) China opens up Australia Coal imports to all domestic companies; Ends restriction imposed late 2020 - press.

- (AU) Australia Feb NAB Business Confidence: -4 v 6 prior (matches lowest figure since Nov).

- (AU) Australia Mar Consumer Confidence: 78.5 v 78.5 prior.

- (AU) Australia Feb Household Spending M/M: -0.1% v -6.9% prior; Y/Y: 4.5% v 5.2% prior.

- (AU) Australia Consumer Confidence down 2.9pts last week; Lowest since Apr 2020 - Financial Pollers.

- (AU) Australia Deputy PM Marles: Australia to build nuclear disposal site on defense land.

- (AU) US Pres Biden confirms nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.

- (NZ) New Zealand Jan Net Migration: +5.2K v +4.6K prior.

- (NZ) New Zealand Feb REINZ House Sales Y/Y: -31.1% v -27% prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.9% at 19,524.

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,999.

- (CN) China to issue visas to tourists again as it reopens to world – press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY29.0B v CNY41.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos; Net injects CNY26.0B v injects CNY34.0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8949 v 6.9375 prior.

- (AU) US Pres Biden, with Australia PM: What we are doing is not a challenge to anyone, but about stability in Indo-Pacific.

- (CN) UK PM Sunak: China represents the biggest threat to our economic interests.

- (CN) US Pres Biden says he will speak with China Pres Xi "soon" (does not specify when).

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.9% at 27,886.

- (JP) Japan Nikkei225 opens -1.35% at 27,456.

- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB futures up 1.73pts, highest since Dec 9 (pre-market opening).

- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB yield falls 15bps to 0.168 (post-market opening).

- (JP) Japan 10 yr JGB yield falls below 0.25%, previous BOJ ceiling.

- (JP) 5 yr JGB yield down 7bps to 0.100.

- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Comments on SVB, Financial markets in Japan are stable.

- (JP) Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno: North Korea may step up provocative actions, incl more missile tests.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].

- (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.200% 5-Year JGB; Avg Yield: 0.1210% v 0.2160% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.26x v 3.98x prior.

Korea

- (KR) South Korea Kospi opens -0.8% at 2390.36.

- (KR) South Korea Feb Import Price Index M/M: +2.1% v -2.3% prior; Y/Y: -0.5% v +1.7% prior.

- (KR) South Korea 10 yr Treasury Bond yield falls by 10.1bps to 3.297%.

- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Reiterates BOK will take steps to stabilize markets if needed.

- (KR) South Korea and US have started the joint exercise named "Freedom Shield" to last 11 days – press.

- (KR) Fitch affirms South Korea sovereign rating at AA-: Outlook stable.

Other Asia

- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): Domestic banking system sound and resilient.

- (PH) Philippines Jan Trade Balance: -5.7$B v -$4.4Be.

North America

- (US) Fed Chair Powell: SVB failure demands a swift and thorough review.

- (US) Nomura calls for 25bps Fed rate cut at the Mar meeting, also expects QT to be halted at the Mar Fed meeting.

- (US) Moody's places multiple us banks under review for downgrade; Includes Zions Bancorporation, Comerica, UMB, Western Alliance, First Republic, Signature Bank, Intrust.

- (US) Fed provides updated details surrounding Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP); no haircuts applied.

Europe

- (UK) UK PM Sunak: There is No systemic risk to UK banking sector.

- HSBC confirms to acquire UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank for £1; The deal completed immediately; UK govt and BOE note customer deposits will be protected and no taxpayer money is involved in the deal.

- (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt: Domestic banking system is extremely secure and funded.

- (DE) Germany Fin Min Lindner: European institutions are monitoring the SVB situation.

- (EU) ECB supervisory board said not to be planning any emergency meeting on Monday - press.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225, -2.3%, ASX 200 -1.4% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.8% ; Kospi -2.2%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%.

- EUR 1.0735-1.0698 ; JPY 134.03-133.02 ; AUD 0.6671-0.6631 ;NZD 0.6227-0.6200.

- Gold -0.5% at $1,907/oz; Crude Oil -1.1% at $74.00/brl; Copper -0.8% at $4.0065/lb.