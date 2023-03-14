Asia market update: US markets steady overnight but Asia sells off from the open; Asian bond yields fall significantly while UST yields rebound somewhat – all eyes on US CPI tonight; Further CB rate hikes now capped?
General trend
- USD rises ahead of inflation data.
- Despite a steadier session in US equities overnight, Asian equities opened lower and quickly trended sharply lower.
- Indices were dragged down in particular by the financial sector, still concerned about potential liquidity issues after 3 US bank failures in just over a week.
- Tokyo Stock Exchange financial stocks were off 6% within an hour of the market open [lower bond yields weigh], the lowest since Dec.
- Yields fell across the board; Australian 3-year yields below 3% for the first time since Jan, Japan’s 10-year JGB yields fell 15bps to 0.168% shortly after opening; Korea 10-year Treasury Bond yields fell by over 10bps in a similar time frame.
- US equity FUTs recover and sit slightly higher compared to yesterday’s market close.
- Fed emergency BTFP bank funding plan stabilizes US markets during Monday trading; Will this move be enough?
- Moody’s placed a series of US banks under downgrade warnings (see list in North America below).
- Analysts around the world now expect fewer Central Bank rate hikes going forward. Nomura even calls for a 25bps cut and no more QT at the next Fed meeting.
- Volatility may increase further as markets potentially whipsaw between economic data continuing to show high inflation (= higher rates) versus breaking stories showing instability in the financial sector (= paused or lower rates); But both scenarios are risk-off.
- PBOC due to set the MLF rate on Wed [Mar 15th], CN ‘data dump’ also due.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- (AU) ASX 200 opens at -0.3% at 7,109.
- (AU) China opens up Australia Coal imports to all domestic companies; Ends restriction imposed late 2020 - press.
- (AU) Australia Feb NAB Business Confidence: -4 v 6 prior (matches lowest figure since Nov).
- (AU) Australia Mar Consumer Confidence: 78.5 v 78.5 prior.
- (AU) Australia Feb Household Spending M/M: -0.1% v -6.9% prior; Y/Y: 4.5% v 5.2% prior.
- (AU) Australia Consumer Confidence down 2.9pts last week; Lowest since Apr 2020 - Financial Pollers.
- (AU) Australia Deputy PM Marles: Australia to build nuclear disposal site on defense land.
- (AU) US Pres Biden confirms nuclear-powered submarines for Australia.
- (NZ) New Zealand Jan Net Migration: +5.2K v +4.6K prior.
- (NZ) New Zealand Feb REINZ House Sales Y/Y: -31.1% v -27% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- (HK) Hang Seng opens -0.9% at 19,524.
- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens -0.2% at 3,999.
- (CN) China to issue visas to tourists again as it reopens to world – press.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY29.0B v CNY41.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos; Net injects CNY26.0B v injects CNY34.0B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8949 v 6.9375 prior.
- (AU) US Pres Biden, with Australia PM: What we are doing is not a challenge to anyone, but about stability in Indo-Pacific.
- (CN) UK PM Sunak: China represents the biggest threat to our economic interests.
- (CN) US Pres Biden says he will speak with China Pres Xi "soon" (does not specify when).
Japan
- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens -0.9% at 27,886.
- (JP) Japan Nikkei225 opens -1.35% at 27,456.
- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB futures up 1.73pts, highest since Dec 9 (pre-market opening).
- (JP) Japan 10-year JGB yield falls 15bps to 0.168 (post-market opening).
- (JP) Japan 10 yr JGB yield falls below 0.25%, previous BOJ ceiling.
- (JP) 5 yr JGB yield down 7bps to 0.100.
- (JP) Japan Fin Min Suzuki: Comments on SVB, Financial markets in Japan are stable.
- (JP) Chief Cabinet Secretary Matsuno: North Korea may step up provocative actions, incl more missile tests.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 50bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.50% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan MOF sells ¥2.5T v ¥2.5T indicated in 0.200% 5-Year JGB; Avg Yield: 0.1210% v 0.2160% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.26x v 3.98x prior.
Korea
- (KR) South Korea Kospi opens -0.8% at 2390.36.
- (KR) South Korea Feb Import Price Index M/M: +2.1% v -2.3% prior; Y/Y: -0.5% v +1.7% prior.
- (KR) South Korea 10 yr Treasury Bond yield falls by 10.1bps to 3.297%.
- (KR) South Korea Fin Min Choo: Reiterates BOK will take steps to stabilize markets if needed.
- (KR) South Korea and US have started the joint exercise named "Freedom Shield" to last 11 days – press.
- (KR) Fitch affirms South Korea sovereign rating at AA-: Outlook stable.
Other Asia
- (SG) Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS): Domestic banking system sound and resilient.
- (PH) Philippines Jan Trade Balance: -5.7$B v -$4.4Be.
North America
- (US) Fed Chair Powell: SVB failure demands a swift and thorough review.
- (US) Nomura calls for 25bps Fed rate cut at the Mar meeting, also expects QT to be halted at the Mar Fed meeting.
- (US) Moody's places multiple us banks under review for downgrade; Includes Zions Bancorporation, Comerica, UMB, Western Alliance, First Republic, Signature Bank, Intrust.
- (US) Fed provides updated details surrounding Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP); no haircuts applied.
Europe
- (UK) UK PM Sunak: There is No systemic risk to UK banking sector.
- HSBC confirms to acquire UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank for £1; The deal completed immediately; UK govt and BOE note customer deposits will be protected and no taxpayer money is involved in the deal.
- (UK) Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Hunt: Domestic banking system is extremely secure and funded.
- (DE) Germany Fin Min Lindner: European institutions are monitoring the SVB situation.
- (EU) ECB supervisory board said not to be planning any emergency meeting on Monday - press.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, -2.3%, ASX 200 -1.4% , Hang Seng -1.8%; Shanghai Composite -0.8% ; Kospi -2.2%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.4%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.1%.
- EUR 1.0735-1.0698 ; JPY 134.03-133.02 ; AUD 0.6671-0.6631 ;NZD 0.6227-0.6200.
- Gold -0.5% at $1,907/oz; Crude Oil -1.1% at $74.00/brl; Copper -0.8% at $4.0065/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays below 1.2200 after UK jobs report
GBP/USD continues to trade in its daily range slightly below 1.2200 in the European morning on Tuesday. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate stayed unchanged at 3.7% in January and Average Earnings Including Bonus declined to 5.7% from 6%.
EUR/USD remains depressed near 1.0700, US CPI in focus
EUR/USD s gauging a cushion near the round-level support of 1.0700 in the early European morning. The pair has corrected from near 1.0740 after exhaustion in the upside momentum. The major is likely to remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the US inflation data.
Gold needs softer United States CPI to take out $1,919 barrier Premium
Gold price is seeing a pullback from six-week highs of $1,915 early Tuesday, pausing a three-day recovery rally. Gold’s bullish traders take a pause amid a rebound in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury yields ahead of the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release.
Bullish momentum fades for BTC and ETH, XRP suffers SVB woes
Bitcoin price is at crossroads, looking for momentum to break above the major resistance at $25,000. Ethereum price boasts four consecutive green bars; bullish momentum may be wearing off as it faces an immediate barrier at $1,744. Ripple price could slide below $0.3649 if bulls fail to surpass the 50-day EMA at $0.3815.
2-year vs FedFunds signal
What will happen to markets in case Feb CPI rises well over expectations? What would happen if it inflation undershot expectations of 6.0% y/y and 0.4% m/m ? The SVB implosion has eliminated odds of a 50-bp Fed hike, boosting metals and non-USD FX. Even odds of a 25-bp hike (not 50bp) are now below 60%.