Asia

Asia stocks and currencies are getting crushed as disappointing factory activity in China is hammering sentiment across the region. Hence the US dollar is again flexing its muscle and inflicting a swath of carnage in wrecking ball fashion across commodity and Asia risk markets.

When the reopening party music stops, things get complicated, and you never want to be the last person on the dance floor.

But the problem for HSI investors is they can't even find a floor with 18,000 in sight for the first time since last November's reopening rally.

Now, we see a mad dash to the exits, proving that stocks are never too cheap to sell when sentiment turns rabid.

I'm not sure if I'm barking up the wrong tree. Still, we think the turn in sentiment is getting compounded as foreign investors grow wary of regional debt levels, and possible defaults pose a downside risk to any bullish outlook via crowding out effects on fiscal policy and credit supply.

Policymakers will try to prevent bond defaults this year amid weak sentiment and uneven economic recovery, but we see rising risks.

HSI is typically viewed as the critical vehicle for foreign investors to gain exposure to China. If this pipeline dries up, we could enter a bottomless pit scenario. That is a bit of an exaggeration, but international investors will stay home and wait for an extended firesale to ensue before bottoming feeding.

Debt limit full speed ahead?

Yesterday saw the debt limit pass through the House Rules Committee despite the opposition of two Republican members and all Democrats, meaning it can now be voted on by the full chamber today. Still, bi-partisan politics further exemplifies the political quagmire along the Beltway.

But from the Democrat's purview, they will have little option but to vote in favour of the debt deal as a nay vote would greatly hinder the current US President's re-election chances and the party’s ability to deliver on other parts of their agenda. As such, it provides a significant political incentive to avoid default from any administration perspective.