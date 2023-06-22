Against most investors' expectations, the S&P 500 has risen ~15% YTD; however, equity markets paused in sympathy with the Fed's pause primarily due to the FOMC's hawkish outlook. That view was reinforced overnight by Powell's testimony to Congress, which combined to cause a week-long shift in sentiment from "Don't Fear The Leaper" to maybe Jay Powell is really the market "Grim Reaper."
But as we have been so far this week, sentiment, not macro facts, drives the market when trading in a tier-one data void.
Still, " Don't Fear The Reaper " the overriding message is that the economy has managed the jumbo tightening remarkably well, at least so far, and investors will continue, albeit gradually regain confidence that a soft landing can be achieved. That view should gain further support with inflation ebbing. However, the key question looking ahead is whether core inflation can be cracked without some real economic pain.
Some favourable external factors are partly the reason for the surprisingly sturdy equity performance this year. The global inflation fight is getting a big helping hand from calmer commodity prices;
