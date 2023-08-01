Share:

While most Asian stock markets are trading higher, coat-tailing the US soft-landing theme, mainland Chinese stocks are experiencing mixed results. The CSI is losing ground, while the Shanghai Composite is barely in the green. So far, investors seem unimpressed with China's economic support measures, which fell short of providing direct stimulus.

Many experts predict that China's major economic industries may face difficulties as the government hesitates to provide substantial stimulus due to concerns about financial leverage. However, there are indications that authorities are beginning to recognize the need for further action, but waiting is the hardest part.

Numerous factors that previously contributed to growth, such as manufacturing, exports, and housing, are now facing challenges. Moreover, massive infrastructure undertakings like airports, subways, and railways are not as crucial as they once were. Consequently, decision-makers must make tough choices to enhance innovation and productivity across the economy, which is daunting.