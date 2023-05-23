The debt limit was intended to be an efficient way to manage government finances and fund essential programs. But what began as an attempt at efficiency has become a political tool, with the opposition party using the debt limit to extract concessions from the president's party in exchange for agreeing to raise it. Today, the GOP wants spending cuts in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt limit.
That said, even with increased hope that a deal is in the offing, the risk of a failure to reach an agreement before the deadline remains the highest since 2011 and is one of the most visible risks that could assuredly tip the US economy into a recession.
In the latest sign of sluggish European growth, Euro area PMIs were weaker today. The declines in the manufacturing sector were broad-based across components but are at least partly attributable to foreign demand, with the press release pointing to China. Services activity components also edged down despite being bolstered by a more robust German services headline print. The increase in the German headline seems out of sorts with other German activity measures and the services headline prints in the rest of the Euro area.
Oil prices remained stable after the weaker PMIs in no small part due to Saudi Arabia's Oil minister's verbal intervention, apparently directed at short sellers again. But the weaker manufacturing PMIs, on top of unanticipatedly larger Russian and Iraq supplies, have been the biggest drivers of downside oil.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
