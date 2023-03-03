It's incredible how quickly the narrative pivots in post-pandemic markets as we have moved from recession worries to overheating worries in just four weeks.
The global cyclical news has improved in recent weeks, with 1-month data surprises around their highest since late 2021, helped by January's bumper payroll and retail releases. With the considerable upside to US January inflation prints, better cyclical news has shifted market worries rapidly from recession to overheating, alongside a sharp repricing of rate markets, which has challenged many of the trends that prevailed in January.
So until it is clear that the Fed has broken the back of inflation, it will remain difficult for risk markets to rally substantially absent a clear deflationary signal.
The following two weeks loom critical for the dollar. They are predominantly US-centric: a reaffirmation of a preferred hiking pace of 25bps by Fed officials that reduces right-wing Fed Funds tails, some mean-reversion in the February employment data & CPI prints, and avoidance of exacerbating tensions in the US-China relationship would not only help give investors confidence on the dollar's February moves being a correction within a downtrend but would also greenlight risk higher. Again if you get the dollar right, you get it all right.
Conversely, continued hawkish news, either from data, on the inflation front or FOMC drum beats, would force the market to continue to debate 6%+ Fed Funds and provide the ultimate wrecking ball for stock market sentiment.
Bank of Japan
The Bank of Japan will hold its Monetary Policy Meeting on March 9-10. The meeting will be the last under Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's decade-long stewardship. And while traders positioned that the BOJ likely wanted to avoid making yield curve control (YCC) adjustments that could have a wide-ranging impact on bonds and the forex and equity markets.
However, caution should be warranted. Governor Kuroda's first MPM a decade ago ushered in a regime shift with unprecedented easing, and he has implemented several surprises since). Hence it would not be surprising to see market expectations increase enormously that the new BOJ leadership under the government's nominee, Mr. Kazuo Ueda, could amend YCC at its first MPM in April.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.0600 amid USD weakness ahead of ISM PMI
EUR/USD has scaled back above 1.0600 in early Europe this Friday. The pair is helped by a broad-based US Dollar weakness amid retreating US Treasury bond yields and an upbeat mood. The Euro finds demand from hawkish ECB commentary. US ISM PMI data eyed.
GBP/USD rebounds toward 1.2000 as US Dollar eases
GBP/USD is extending the rebound toward 1.2000 in the early European morning. A better risk profile combined with a broadly weaker US Dollar is aiding the renewed upside in the pair. UK Final Services PMI and US ISM Services PMI are next of note.
Gold approaches $1,865 hurdle as key US catalysts loom
Gold price appears well-set to print the first weekly gain in five as the metal buyers cheer a softer US Dollar. Adding strength to the bullion’s latest rebound could be the retreat in the US Treasury bond yields from multi-day highs.
Why analysts believe Bitcoin is going to zero, will BTC price nosedive?
Crypto analysts note that headwinds are starting to pile up, explaining the recent decline in Bitcoin, Ethereum and cryptocurrency prices.
US February ISM Services PMI Preview: Will it influence Fed rate hike bets? Premium
The US Dollar’s poor performance in the last quarter of 2022 continued into the new year and the US Dollar Index (DXY) registered losses for the fourth straight month in January.