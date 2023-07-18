With speculators and Hedge Funds still short, the street constantly benchmarks every tidbit of information, looking for that pin that could pop the S&P 500 bubble. Still, with nominal growth holding up, inflation easing and expectations for earnings not that high, I suspect interest rates will continue to be the most important factor for risk markets.
Hence investors appear to be treading water with the Fed in its self-imposed blackout period, as the big focus is now on the nuance of those closed-door discussions that should be revealed in Chair Powell's presser.
Still, the pain trade is higher, and with Meme stocks and crypto rallying again, Cathie Wood's ARK funds are back on a tear, and the AI hype is everywhere; it is not a market driven by deep thought, that's for sure. So a topside squeeze is not out of the question if the Fed sounds the pause gong.
On a more serious note, there was some hope that China would return to exporting disinflation as it could further take the pressure off central banks by helping tame price pressures. Historically, G10 headline inflation has moved closely with China's PPI over the past 25 years. But it's unclear that China's PPI delivers especially insightful information these days – it simply tracks global commodity prices. And commodity prices are higher than they were last week.
But if there is some good news to be had, the dollar is weakening and tends to be good for global stock markets and broader risk sentiment.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
