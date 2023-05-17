Share:

Time is running out on the legislative calendar to reach a deal. If a short-term extension is deemed necessary, we think the most likely new debt limit deadline would be late July or September.

That said, significant uncertainty remains around the actual deadline, as Treasury cash flows could still push the deadline to late July, and that uncertainty could make it harder to reach a deal before June 1, especially if lawmakers sense the Treasury is not out of cash.

While we ultimately expect that Congress will raise the debt limit before Treasury is forced to delay scheduled payments, still approaching any deadline is a tactical risk for US equities.

Asia FX is having a predictably tough go of it today in the wake of robust US data and hawkish comments from Fed officials that helped drive US yields higher.

Despite a possible launch of US SPR repurchases combined with the IEA restating its view of solid demand growth into the second half of 2023, oil prices continued to grind lower in Asia as locals might still feel the downdraft from yesterday's weaker China manufacturing data. But with the services sector holding up well, failing a debit ceiling macro meltdown, the downside should be limited ahead of the OPEC+ meeting in June, especially with the recent production cut still fresh in traders' minds.