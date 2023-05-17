Time is running out on the legislative calendar to reach a deal. If a short-term extension is deemed necessary, we think the most likely new debt limit deadline would be late July or September.
That said, significant uncertainty remains around the actual deadline, as Treasury cash flows could still push the deadline to late July, and that uncertainty could make it harder to reach a deal before June 1, especially if lawmakers sense the Treasury is not out of cash.
While we ultimately expect that Congress will raise the debt limit before Treasury is forced to delay scheduled payments, still approaching any deadline is a tactical risk for US equities.
Asia FX is having a predictably tough go of it today in the wake of robust US data and hawkish comments from Fed officials that helped drive US yields higher.
Despite a possible launch of US SPR repurchases combined with the IEA restating its view of solid demand growth into the second half of 2023, oil prices continued to grind lower in Asia as locals might still feel the downdraft from yesterday's weaker China manufacturing data. But with the services sector holding up well, failing a debit ceiling macro meltdown, the downside should be limited ahead of the OPEC+ meeting in June, especially with the recent production cut still fresh in traders' minds.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.0850, awaits ECB-speak
EUR/USD is holding lower ground near 1.0850 heading toward the European opening bells. The pair is treading water amid renewed US Dollar strength even as risk sentiment improves on US debt ceiling progress. All eyes remain on the US debt ceiling updates and ECB-speak.
GBP/USD drops to test 1.2450 amid fresh USD demand
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2450 n the early European session. Cable is feeling the pull of gravity, courtesy of the resurgent US Dollar demand, as investors weigh US debt ceiling talks ahead of the mid-tier US housing data.
Layers of resistances prod XAU/USD rebound below $2,015
Gold price (XAU/USD) grinds near the lowest levels in a fortnight, recently easing from the intraday top, as market sentiment dwindles amid a lack of clarity about the US default conditions.
Shiba Inu price triggers activity from long-term holders; on-chain losses reach two-month high
Shiba Inu price has been moving sideways for the past week, but before that, the meme coin noted a strict downtrend movement. Standing inches away from the December 2022 lows, the altcoins are noting a sudden bearishness on-chain.
The rocky path to a weaker Dollar
Tighter US credit conditions caused by the banking crisis will make a recession and a deeper Fed easing cycle all the more likely. These events strengthen the case for a weaker dollar.