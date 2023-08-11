Share:

Markets

Asian equity markets are experiencing a slight wobble after the rally on Wall Street sputtered toward the end of the session. Furthermore, some major Chinese housebuilders' concerns have further dampened sentiment.

Meanwhile, Singapore's GDP growth has fallen below expectations, indicating signs of an economic slowdown in the Lion City.

And as we head for the summer doldrums US, equity futures fluctuate between gains and losses as investors are in " what now" mode.

Maybe this is “ what now.”

With the recent increase in US interest rates, investors are concerned about whether the higher interest expenses associated with prolonged rates will cause distress or defaults in the corporate credit market, which includes corporate America, commercial real estate (CRE), and the private market. The economic and market implications are now at the forefront of global investors' minds, particularly with the Fed seemingly sticking to higher for longer.

Oil

Oil prices slipped following the release of government data indicating an increase in US inflation for the first time in over a year. The Federal Reserve closely monitors "super-core" prices, which have risen due to a surge in transportation services and rent, triggering some jitters in that a disinflationary trend may be reversing that could lead to more rate hikes driving demand destruction from the Fed.

There was a ton of managed money buy-in last week, and the downswing suggests profit-taking rather than a rethink.

Forex

Forex markets are pretty rangy, and if other FX traders feel like I do, maybe no one has much of an axe to grind today.