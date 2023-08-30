Share:

The US jobs data was flat-out bad, but the market is in bad news in good mode; however, we are only one bad NFP report from hitting the "bad news is bad" button as Friday Non-Farm Payroll looms even larger.

US Tech equities exhibited strength, pushing the S&P higher due to the US 10-year yields; these shifts were spurred by very discouraging data from the US labour market, alleviating the pressure on the Federal Reserve to implement further interest rate hikes. But, the emergence of weak labour market data of this magnitude has reignited concerns of a potential US recession, which is not great for risk markets.



A significant underperformance was evident in the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index, which registered a decline of 7.9 points in August, resulting in a reading of 106.1. A noteworthy aspect was the decrease in the labour market differential – a comparison between the perception of job availability and difficulty in obtaining jobs – which slid to 26.2. This figure marks the lowest point since the onset of the pandemic and serves as a salient indicator that unemployment rates are poised to rise quickly.



The magnitude of the miss was also conspicuous in US job openings, as the count diminished to 8.8 million in July from a revised 9.2 million in June (previously reported as 9.6 million). This decline was accompanied by a 0.2 percentage point reduction in the private quits rate, settling at 2.5%, a value closely aligned with the average recorded in 2019. Of note, the metric preferred by Chairman Jerome Powell, which gauges the ratio of job openings to the number of unemployed individuals, now stands at 1.5, an increase from 1.2 in 2019.