Share:

The last 24 hours have been pretty choppy for markets, as growing concerns about Chinese property and the prospect of higher US rates have dampened risk appetite.

The People's Bank of China cut the rate on the medium-term lending facility by 15bp to 2.5%, and in turn, the offshore yuan has weakened. But it's debatable how much of lift local markets will get.

US markets have been remarkably resilient against the backdrop of higher yields as the market expects inflation to fall and the Fed to pause

As global disinflation broadens and gathers momentum, recent swings in commodity prices have emerged as a risk to the more benign inflation outlook. While this risk should be monitored closely from now on, we think there are several reasons why commodity market developments (at least to date) are unlikely to derail the disinflation trend through the remainder of the year.

Global soft commodity price increases have been modest, especially relative to last year's large swings. Furthermore, global food inflation will likely ease further, owing to a reversal of last year's pro-inflationary factors (most notably transportation costs and supply disruptions). Finally, even if the recent spikes in global soft commodity prices become sustained, it would likely take a while before they translate to higher annual inflation, at least in aggregate.

On energy prices, the pass-through from global oil prices to inflation is faster than for food. Still, the oil price increase since early July is insufficient to offset the sharp moderation in other sectors, especially if oil prices don't rise out of the perceived OPEC sweet spot WTI of $80-$90 per barrel.

Hence the soft landing pillow is in sight.