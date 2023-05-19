Share:

Markets

In Japan, the April national new core CPI came in slightly below the market forecast but still rose to +4.1, marking the first time the new core CPI has reached +4% since September 1981

Indeed, global investors are revelling in the return of the "Rising Sun." with local stocks hitting a 33-year peak. Yes, we are talking 3 decades. And brings back fond memories of those Tokyo halcyon days and nights trading USDJPY for Sumitomo back then.

Trust me; it's time for a trip to Tokyo!, as the Ginza is bound to be rocking.

Still, worries continue to build that China will slide into a deflationary malaise similar to the one Japan spent decades trying to escape.

Geopolitics remains top of mind ahead of G-7, where the most topical issue is to what degree the US will throttle outbound investment into China.

Forex

The right side tail risks of the US dollar smile are kicking where US growth is more resilient, and inflation is sticky enough that it might cause the Fed to resume the rate hiking cycle. But the robust US data has already seen cuts for 2023 priced out. Hence the dollar is moving up against all currencies.

The market is pricing a 40 % chance of a 25bp hike at the June meeting - a probability that was zero a week ago. A rate hike in June is the direction the market has been drifting toward recently.

For those same reasons, gold has been under pressure.