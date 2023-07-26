Share:

The disinflation process in the US looks convincing and benign, and a soft landing is increasingly likely. Hence markets are in the Goldilocks zone, where stocks typically flourish.

And while expectations are that growth data to hold up and inflation will likely continue to recede-albeit both at potentially a shallower pace than we have recently observed. But as the economic soft landing becomes more entrenched, risk assets are likely to grind higher alongside, albeit somewhat uneasily so, given already extended valuations in Tech.

Regarding the Fed today, they're widely expected to hike rates by 25bps. That's in line with market pricing, which sees an almost 100 % chance of a hike. That would take the upper bound target range for the federal funds rate up to 5.25%-5.50%, marking its highest level since 2001. But since a hike today is almost entirely priced in, the bigger question for markets will be if the statement and the press conference signal that the September meeting is live.

But even if July's 25bps is the last hike in this cycle, it's unlikely Powell will be putting down the welcome mat for markets to start thinking about rate cuts with growth still holding up and core inflation above target. Currently, the market is pricing in rate cuts just over three months forward, so the more significant risk post-FOMC is if the FOMC guidance forces these cuts to be pushed out well into 2024.