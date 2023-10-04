Share:

Asian markets are experiencing that distinctive sea of red mirroring the latest global bond market sell-off driven by concerns about higher interest rates for longer. This downturn has sent shockwaves across various asset classes, with global equities bearing a good chunk of the brunt as the bond rout turns vicious.

The ISM manufacturing data and the JOLTS (Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey) update offered much room for a hawkish interpretation. While it's true that the US factory sector remained in contraction for the 11th consecutive month in September, there are signs that it is on the cusp of entering expansion territory. Additionally, the headline job openings data from the JOLTS report exceeded expectations by a wide margin, underscoring the persistent imbalance between labour supply and demand, contributing to elevated wage growth

Between the solid economic data, an unmistakable drumbeat of a hawkish Fed, and a steady stream of “rates can go higher” commentaries from Masters of the Bond Market Universe like Jamie Dimon and Ray Dalio, long-term bondholders were left shaking in their boots and likely triggered some capitulations.

Bond markets like this are only for the brave of heart, and to put it bluntly, any current strategy to revert the mean is to catch a falling knife. But storm clouds are billowing on the horizon.

The US economy continues to demonstrate resilience. Driven by consumer spending, real GDP is estimated to have accelerated to an annualized rate of 4.2% in the third quarter, up from 2.1% in the second quarter. This growth rate may seem somewhat surprising given the Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening of monetary policy, which is the most robust in four decades. However, several factors contribute to this growth, including pent-up demand from the pandemic, ongoing job creation, and increasing real wages, all supporting overall demand and economic activity.

If you are wondering why oil prices are sliding in uber-tight supply conditions, look no further: the US economy is expected to slow down significantly, potentially to a rate below 1% in the fourth quarter. It may even stall early next year. This slowdown results from the impact of the 75-basis point jumbo interest rate hikes implemented by the Federal Reserve last year. The housing market, in particular, is bearing the brunt of these rate hikes, with 30-year mortgage rates at a 23-year high of over 7%. Existing home sales are approaching 13-year lows as a result. Affordability has also deteriorated significantly, thanks to high borrowing costs and rising home prices amid limited inventory, reaching levels not seen in nearly four decades. Bank lending standards are tightening despite the previous stress in the regional banking sector abating. More problematic is that services could take a hit as households cut back on every non-essential purchase, and many have used up the savings they accumulated during the pandemic. Additionally, tens of millions of student loan borrowers have resumed repayments after a 3.5-year hiatus, adding to financial pressures for some consumers.

While this slowdown may still be considered a soft landing, it aligns with the Federal Reserve's goal of curbing inflation. However, the recent resurgence in oil prices to around $90 per barrel has halted the steady decline in inflation, which had dropped from its four-decade peak of 9.1% year-on-year in the summer of 2022 to 3.0% in June. It subsequently increased to 3.7% in August. On the positive side, core inflation, which excludes food and energy, has remained relatively stable and is at near two-year lows of 4.3% year-on-year, down from 6.6% last fall. This moderation can be attributed to smoother global supply chains and a slowdown in wage growth. However, services inflation continues to be sticky, suggesting a return to the Fed's 2% target is unlikely until early 2025.

The prevailing theme of "higher for longer" has pushed 10-year Treasury yields 130 basis points higher over the past five months, reaching a 16-year peak of 4.8%. While it's expected that yields will ease to 4.25% by year-end and further down to 3.75% in late 2024, this will likely require the US data to roll over, a looser labour market, and lower inflation to convince investors to catch a falling knife. While you might have to wear some short-term pain as bond traders demand more term premiums from Uncle Sam to ensure their sales desk can profitably offload the upcoming paper deluge, there is reason to think the storm clouds billowing on the horizon are real this time.

The rapid de-inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is a notable development. This shift should indeed see folks buckling in for imminent recession calls. It's not going to take much to sound the recessionary alarm bells. Watch out below if the unemployment rate increases even by a small margin.