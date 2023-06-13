Markets
Stocks are shifting higher, possibly anticipating a summer of inflation relief and hopefully a less hawkish Fed. Surveys of goods supply constraints are essentially back to pre-pandemic levels, the US labour market rebalancing is ongoing despite solid jobs growth, US wage measures are continuing to trend lower, and inflation expectations are shifting in the right direction.
There are also significant disinflationary risks in US rent inflation over the coming months. The Cleveland Fed's new-tenant repeat rent index has fallen sharply recently, which should see CPI rent continue to fall over the coming year and tilt CPI risks to the downside over the summer.
Inflation markets are already priced for low inflation outcomes. Better inflation news should boost stocks if it comes to fruition without a recession; the question is how much the markets have pre-bought this outcome.
Of course, this week's bigger and more immediate question comes from today’s US CPI and how it affects the Fed's reaction function tomorrow.
Forex
The Euro is finding strong buyers on dips, consistent with the ECB being the G-10 market maker on interest rate hikes this week, with most FX folks coalescing around a Fed pause.
The loss of momentum in the Chinese Yuan after its reopening bounce has been rapid, probably only exceeded by the loss of investor confidence in China. And the risks to the CNY remain skewed to the weaker side, with rates poised to remain lower than elsewhere.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
