Markets remain rangebound, stuck in the debt ceiling headline loop. But given that the risk of government payments grinding to a halt could cause a significant economic hit, the more protracted the standoff drags on, the greater chance there is for a volatility event that could rival the 2011 debt ceiling episode one would expect. But traders seem overly complacent; hence I don't think there is a lot of capital at risk in the markets right now, primarily when strategies revolve, or should I say devolve to a coin flip, where heads we win or tales we lose.

Amid China's ongoing post-reopening recovery, supportively, policymakers continue focusing on growth. However, we think the easy part of the recovery is behind us. Persistent weaknesses in the economy around the property sector, youth employment, and consumer confidence provide the foundation for Asia's " Wall of Worry" In the absence of PBoC policy support, it could be a tough summer in the markets in Asia, especially as geopolitical risks look set to heighten.