Share:

There is too much headline risk around the debt ceiling to move boldly. Still, some investors think we are nearing a point where risk rewards could be more favourable, given the politicians historically have given in to the face of crisis. Although arguably, we could enter a very tricky period, and discussion could drag out. But again, one is playing the game of headline poker on either side of the bullish or bearish table, which keeps discretionary folks sideline. Smart money doesn't flip coins.

Outside of a possible debt ceiling concession and, to use a poker analogy, according to the latest run of Fed speaks, the board is either in Hold or Raise mode but shows no signs of Folding. Hence if inflation remains high and jobs data continue to hold up, the market may have to raise its forward rate expectations, which could strengthen the dollar and impinge equities.

Oil tends to be one of the worst-performing assets as inflation normalizes, especially if there is a recession. Since March, both US rates and oil markets have seemingly priced more growth risks.

Weak manufacturing in the US, China and Europe has weighed on industrial metals and dragged oil lower. If this persists, oil should trade lower and possibly force OPEC to intervene to support prices.

Short-term supply constraints typically lead to short-term bounces. Still, given the expectations of a tight supplied market in the second half, the Canadian wildfire oil impingement may add more weight to the bullish thesis.

Gold performance, on the other hand, has been solid year-to-date. It has outperformed the S&P 500 strongly, a historically unusual correlation post-inflation peak. Still, central banks continue to buy, which is a good enough reason to stay long for gold investors, especially with recession odds still in economic tilt mode at 66% if you believe those forecasts.