There has been some short covering on US futures and oil markets after US President Biden hinted that progress is being made on debt ceiling negotiations ahead of tomorrow's major hand-wringing event. Only time will tell whether the short-covering rally persists, but this is the base case for most. Still, there could be a bit of a growth hit if fiscal compromises need to be made to ink a deal.
Traders came in looking for bear today and are going home empty-handed for now.
So, with risk sentiment improving on the margin, the EURUSD and most G-10 FX are recovering as USD "safe haven" demand slightly ebbs.
Even if the Fed goes firmly on hold, the major European central banks still have work to do because the level of rates remains lower than in the US, and the evidence for wage and price deceleration remains less compelling.
Asia stocks markets are following suit in relief rally fashion. Still, Asia FX Markets are negatively pre-trading tomorrow's China activity data which is expected to be another read of clunkers. Consumption continues to run cold as a residual scarring effect from the Covid period, amplified by the negative wealth effect of lower property prices.
The outlier is the THB, which is stronger after opposition parties have taken the lead in the election, and 1Q real GDP came in above expectations. With no exit poll havoc so far, the currency could move grandly with more Chinese tourists arriving by the day, spending on services, lower oil prices, elevated gold levels, and sharply lower freight prices.
