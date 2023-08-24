Markets are bouncing despite a scant macro calendar and prevailing unease preceding the Jackson Hole symposium. The primary driving force behind this shift appears to be a degree of surrender among bond pessimists, as bond yields experienced a marked decline. This trend was mirrored in Europe, prompted by PMI figures falling short of expectations, and correspondingly echoed in the US with underwhelming PMI data. The 2-year Treasury yield recorded a notable decrease, while the 10-year Treasury yield witnessed a more substantial drop to 4.19%. (settlement) Despite the widespread drop in bond yields, the impact on FX relativities has remained somewhat subdued. The EURUSD pairing, for instance, has maintained relative stability around 1.0863. Conversely, the AUD has garnered some uplift from the decline in US yields and a bounce in risk sentiment as the market seems to be sailing on an even keel
Jackson Hole has previously served as a platform for the pre-announcement of momentous monetary policy decisions. Therefore, this week's upcoming event holds some significance for markets. Attentiveness to the Federal Reserve's signals could prove rewarding, especially when the central bank is on the brink of initiating a substantial new policy, as seen with instances like QE-infinity and operation twist. However, instances where the Fed becomes entangled in a somewhat academic discourse about unobservable factors, such as r*, raise questions about any distinct information advantage coming out of Jackson Hole. The potential concern at this juncture lies in the Federal Reserve divulging excessive information, consequently leading the market to engage in an overly meticulous analysis. Or, put another way, analysis paralysis.
