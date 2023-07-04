Share:

Markets

With price pressures becoming less worrying, inflation expectations have taken a step back in driving cross-asset prices compared to market expectations for growth. However, US index price action is starting to suggest investors are turning cautious against dismissing the risk of higher rates eventually weighing on equities.

Asia markets are a bit of a mixed bag amid an uncertain Fed policy backdrop.

China markets are up a bit, but even here, investors are again showing some apprehension, as it's not a case of whether policymakers can provide more stimulus but whether they are willing.

Oil

Oil is predictably finding dip support on the back of two consecutive announcements by Saudi Arabia and Russia on oil supply cuts, with the former extending its production cut of 1m b/d for August and the latter saying it would cut oil exports by 500k b/d in the same month.

Asia FX

PBOC appears to have upped the rhetoric and re-introduced its counter-cyclical factor to CNY fixing, resulting in much stronger-than-expected fixing in recent days and causing traders to reduce some long USDCNH exposure. Hence USDCNH could be heading back down 7.20. The better-than-expected PMI business sentiment survey has also helped tame the downward spiral.