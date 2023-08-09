Share:

Markets don't appear too adventurous ahead of the US CPI; instead, traders are reverting the risk-off trade from overnight markets after yet another August storm front passed. But much of the move is likely pre-US CPI housekeeping, given that stocks, bonds and currency markets react wildly to CPI beats and misses. However, Treasury supply thunderheads are still billowing ominously on the horizon.

The Treasury recently announced that they will auction off $246bn in nominal coupon securities in August, translating to roughly $185bn in 10-year note equivalents. Indeed the most considerable supply since early 2022 when auction sizes were large but decreasing. It's important to note that the latest auction focused on longer maturities, resulting in a tremendous increase in duration.

Asian shares are relatively muted as investors digest the run of below consensus data prints from China. And the favourable fiscal policy implication mainland China's political leader will deliver.

Exports from three Asian economies for which trade data are released early (mainland China, Korea and Taiwan) fell 2.8% mom sa, at a similar pace to the previous month. The outcome was broadly in line with consensus expectations, with downside surprises in mainland China and Korea offset by a significant upside surprise in Taiwan.

In an increasingly de-globalized world, trade data is what it is.

The Yuan is trading stronger after yet another strong Fix than expected. While policymakers will continue to lean against sharp one-way depreciation, the macroeconomic data mix out of China still points to upside risks to USDCNY.