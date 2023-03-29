Regardless if it is far too early to have a confident view of the implications of the current banking turmoil for the US economy, nothing matters regarding stocks. After shifting from recession worries in January to sticky inflation fears in February and another sharp pivot contending with banking stress and credit crunch fears in March, the beat goes on as far as stocks are concerned.
That said, there is no denying the resilience of US consumers who refuses to wilt despite fears of a looming recession, elevated borrowing costs, persistent underlying price pressures and the banking sector fallout. Indeed a robust labour market is shoring up Main Street.
Bond markets have been rapidly trying to figure out what this all means, but the bottom line is that they've sniffed out the peak of the tightening cycle. But in the rates market, life comes at you fast, and what happens in Asia could indeed be yesterday's news by the time New York opens, but there is no denying that traders are starting to ponder a banking crisis that wasn't.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Can we go back to talking about inflation now?
Investor sentiment improves as price action in bank stocks point at waning stress. Treasuries give back gains on the back of weaker risk aversion and stocks come under the pressure of rising yields, which means the US will go back to fighting inflation.