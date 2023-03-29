Share:

Regardless if it is far too early to have a confident view of the implications of the current banking turmoil for the US economy, nothing matters regarding stocks. After shifting from recession worries in January to sticky inflation fears in February and another sharp pivot contending with banking stress and credit crunch fears in March, the beat goes on as far as stocks are concerned.

That said, there is no denying the resilience of US consumers who refuses to wilt despite fears of a looming recession, elevated borrowing costs, persistent underlying price pressures and the banking sector fallout. Indeed a robust labour market is shoring up Main Street.

Bond markets have been rapidly trying to figure out what this all means, but the bottom line is that they've sniffed out the peak of the tightening cycle. But in the rates market, life comes at you fast, and what happens in Asia could indeed be yesterday's news by the time New York opens, but there is no denying that traders are starting to ponder a banking crisis that wasn't.