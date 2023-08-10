Share:

“Data dependency" has been the often-repeated mantra regarding near-term policy decisions. Officials have emphasized "lots of data" between now and the September meeting, so while tonight's CPI is perhaps not the ultimate policy "hat tipper, "nonetheless traders are well prepared for something that hasn't happened in a while, namely, annual inflation rising. The good news is that this is mainly due to base effects.

However, as we advance, the hiding-in-plain-sight problem is that there is enough writing on the wall that the risk of both growth and/or inflation reaccelerating is poignant enough that the market is taking notice, and so will the Fed. Hence even on a softer inflation number, markets might shrug.

Rising oil prices are officially the new inflation stoker. Everyone notices that this rally feels different, suggesting that "Oil," The Great Inflationary Dragon, is not yet slain.

Ahead of the monthly consumer-price index data, a critical long-term measure of where the market sees inflation heading had risen to around 2.5%, just shy of the peak in April 2022, when it reached the highest since 2014.

The upward shift in the gauge contrasts broader speculation that the Fed's aggressive interest-rate hikes are set to keep reining in the most significant price surge since the 80s.

The problem is that the swaps market is pricing in that the central bank is likely done tightening monetary policy, with inflation expected to cool enough to cut rates next year. So something is likely to give, but hopefully of the snapping variety.