Oil prices have surged to reach new highs in 2023, a development poised to have significant repercussions on the upcoming August Consumer Price Index (CPI) reports. The recent upward trajectory in oil prices has laid the groundwork for potentially elevated CPI figures for August. These impending increases in oil prices present a fresh challenge for central banks as they continue their diligent efforts to bring inflation levels back in line with their desired targets.
This growing concern has notably impacted sovereign bonds, triggering a sell-off primarily driven by heightened inflation expectations. And, of course, stocks do not like the cut of that new inflation jib.
Three August inflation reports from Asia have just been released, revealing a common trend of elevated transportation-related inflation in Korea, the Philippines, and Thailand. These findings indicate a broader global issue that could manifest in August Consumer Price Index (CPI) reports worldwide, directly resulting from soaring oil prices.
If expectations are correct, Russia and Saudi Arabia will likely be willing to lean in longer to the successful rally by extending production cuts through October. So, the market is forced to hedge a potentially more aggressive OPEC+ price target ( +$ 90 Brent) as the critical moderately bullish risk.
Brent crude oil last crossed the $90 per barrel threshold back in November, and even a short-term surge in oil prices could pose significant challenges for policymakers and financial markets. This predicament is exacerbated by the persistent inflation issue exceeding its target levels. Consequently, any deviation from restrictive policy measures becomes formidable if inflation exceeds the desired targets. Moreover, this situation could intensify the dilemmas that policymakers might confront should a noticeable economic downturn materialize in the future.
