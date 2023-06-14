Share:

Risk markets remain supported ahead of the widely expected Fed pause and the generally held view that inflation will continue to ebb through the summer. But the main problem for the everything else catch-up rotation trade to set in and broaden the rally from a one-trick AI pony show is that inflation is still running at 2.5 times the Fed target. Reinforcing the view that moving the CPI needles from 9% to 5% was easy, but pulling l back below 3 % could require additional rate hikes or, at minimum, a lengthy pause well into 2024.

Lower oil prices have contributed to falling headline inflation. Actual CPI (not just core) was up only 0.12% mom and 4.01% yoy in May -- highlighting how significant a drag on actual inflation energy prices have been. So the uptick in oil prices this week amidst potential relaxed tensions around the components of Core CPI may be counter-productive to the inflation that everyday folks like you and I have to grapple with on an ongoing basis.

We also think another dot will get plotted on the FOMC projection board for this year. And at the press conference, we should expect that Chair Powell will deliver a hawkish message to prevent near-term rate cuts from being pulled forward and driving the gap between the median 2023 dot and market pricing set to drop to its narrowest this cycle.

Oil prices have seemingly found a base on China's "buy the news" trade. At the same time, bulls are revelling in the fact that the Biden administration plans to buy some 12 million barrels as part of efforts to refill the strategic petroleum reserve after drawing down more than 200 million barrels from it last year.

And even though a Curde build was reported yesterday, it was more than offset by an OPEC report suggesting the group's core members in the Gulf have largely made good on their pledge announced in April to reduce their collective output.