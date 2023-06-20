Shares of Chinese property developers slid across the board in Hong Kong as investors remain unconvinced that there is enough juice in China's policy tank to revive confidence in the property markets and the broader economy.
While most continue to expect further policy easing measures to be announced in the next few weeks, especially on fiscal, housing and consumption, the magnitude of stimulus should be smaller than in previous easing cycles due to fiscal constraints
Predictably the Yuan tanked and is now trading back above 7.18 as mainland growth headwinds are compounded by widening USD vs CNY interest rate differentials.-
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0900 amid modest USD strength
EUR/USD is holding steady above 1.0900, struggling to gain any meaningful traction early Tuesday. The US Dollar builds on its recent bounce from over a one-month low touched last Friday and edges higher for the third successive day ahead of mid-tier US data and Fedspeak.
GBP/USD struggles to justify hawkish BoE concerns below 1.2800, Fed bets, UK inflation eyed
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.2780 as it struggles to justify the hawkish concerns about the Bank of England (BoE) ahead of the UK’s inflation data. The recently mixed concerns about the Federal Reserve (Fed) also prod the Pound Sterling traders as it struggles to extend the previous day’s U-turn from the highest levels since April 2022.
Gold tug-of-war around $1,950, Fed clues eyed
Gold price fades two-day-old bearish bias as it recovers from the intraday low amid the full market’s return. Even so, the yellow metal appears indecisive as a whole amid the mixed catalysts surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and China, as well as the market’s inaction.
Is Bitcoin’s 2023 bull rally at an end?
Bitcoin's big-picture outlook shows a slow-down in the 2023 rally and a potential reversal. The developments in the RSI and AO indicators reveal a bearish fate seen in 2021 and hints at an incoming crash. Investors need to be careful while bidding at the current levels.
Another busy week ahead, is it time to buy USD?
Having negotiated the hawkish set of Fed and ECB meetings last week, FX markets will this week brace for around 10 central bank policy decisions across the developed and emerging market space. Further rate hikes in the likes of the UK, Norway and Switzerland can hold the strong dollar in check.