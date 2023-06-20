Share:

Shares of Chinese property developers slid across the board in Hong Kong as investors remain unconvinced that there is enough juice in China's policy tank to revive confidence in the property markets and the broader economy.

While most continue to expect further policy easing measures to be announced in the next few weeks, especially on fiscal, housing and consumption, the magnitude of stimulus should be smaller than in previous easing cycles due to fiscal constraints

Predictably the Yuan tanked and is now trading back above 7.18 as mainland growth headwinds are compounded by widening USD vs CNY interest rate differentials.-