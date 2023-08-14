Although markets have not experienced any significant meltdowns, they've been riding a steady downdraft. Last week, the rates markets capped equity gains as US yields rose, possibly due to supply and economic resilience. Indeed, equities had their roughest start to the month since March as Tech stocks have given up gains as US yields lurch higher, even as inflation falls. Additionally, oil prices have reached a nine-month peak which is never a good sign for chart plotters of inflation. Hence, given the peculiarity of higher US yields despite inflation moving lower, investors remain unsure what direction to take.
Asian stock markets continue to decline, caused by concerns about China's property market. This negative sentiment has spread to other Asian markets, resulting in a generally subdued atmosphere across all exchanges.
US stock futures are seeing fresh losses as risk appetite remains downbeat, with US yields continuing to rise, clouding the valuation picture.
The Japanese yen dropped to its lowest point of the year against the dollar, breaking the critical 145 level. This has led to speculation about whether the Bank of Japan will intervene or allow higher JGB yields to aid the yen. At the time of writing, the yen has since rebounded and is currently trading at 144.90 per dollar, remaining unchanged for the day.
Oil prices are lower this morning following the concerns in China
While the oil market has a considerable tailwind filling its sails, it still has many uncharted challenges. Specially it's unclear how much China's colossal import demand was due to stock-building, which could lead to lower demand in the future. And, of course, given their worsening economic situation, no one is sure if Russia will follow through with its production cut pledges.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears approach 1.0900 as sour sentiment, firmer yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD prints a two-day losing streak while falling to the fresh one-week low around 1.0930. The Euro pair extends the previous week’s U-turn from the support-turned-resistance line stretched from late May towards breaking a short-term key support line and the 100-DMA.
GBP/USD remains under pressure below the 1.2670 area, investors await UK inflation data, FOMC Minutes
The GBP/USD pair remains under pressure and trades in a negative territory for the fourth consecutive week. The upbeat UK data fails to lift the Pound Sterling as investors are concerned about the possibility of a further rate hike that would impact the UK economy.
Gold defends 200-day EMA amid risk-aversion, bearish bias remains
Gold enters a bearish consolidation phase and seesaws between tepid gains/minor losses just above the $1,910 level, or the lowest since July 7 touched during the Asian session. The fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
Solana posts 10% weekly gains, with attention shifting to altcoins as BTC, ETH consolidate along equilibrium
Solana has recorded notable gains, outperforming cryptocurrencies with big market capitalizations like Bitcoin and Ethereum.
China: The third quarter has started on a weak note, need a weaker RMB?
The Q2 economic growth in China has significantly slowed down due to various factors, such as a reduced reopening boost, a shift from inventory building to destocking, a decline in housing activity, and weak external demand.