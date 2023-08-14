Share:

Although markets have not experienced any significant meltdowns, they've been riding a steady downdraft. Last week, the rates markets capped equity gains as US yields rose, possibly due to supply and economic resilience. Indeed, equities had their roughest start to the month since March as Tech stocks have given up gains as US yields lurch higher, even as inflation falls. Additionally, oil prices have reached a nine-month peak which is never a good sign for chart plotters of inflation. Hence, given the peculiarity of higher US yields despite inflation moving lower, investors remain unsure what direction to take.

Asian stock markets continue to decline, caused by concerns about China's property market. This negative sentiment has spread to other Asian markets, resulting in a generally subdued atmosphere across all exchanges.

US stock futures are seeing fresh losses as risk appetite remains downbeat, with US yields continuing to rise, clouding the valuation picture.

The Japanese yen dropped to its lowest point of the year against the dollar, breaking the critical 145 level. This has led to speculation about whether the Bank of Japan will intervene or allow higher JGB yields to aid the yen. At the time of writing, the yen has since rebounded and is currently trading at 144.90 per dollar, remaining unchanged for the day.

Oil prices are lower this morning following the concerns in China

While the oil market has a considerable tailwind filling its sails, it still has many uncharted challenges. Specially it's unclear how much China's colossal import demand was due to stock-building, which could lead to lower demand in the future. And, of course, given their worsening economic situation, no one is sure if Russia will follow through with its production cut pledges.