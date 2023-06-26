The performance of equity indices worldwide has been very concentrated YTD, raising concerns around narrow breadth, implying a greater risk of a correction. And given the extremely high valuations in AI Tech, a drawdown risk is extremely elevated, especially in this more hawkish than expected central bank environment, as higher for longer interest rates tend to be more negative for Tech stocks.
In China, the macro momentum shows few obvious signs of a turnaround. The first readings on travel/consumption from the just concluded Dragon Boat festival holiday suggest a softer trend versus that from Labor Day break back in May.
And in the absence of pushback from the authorities to the weakening trend, USDCNH is moving higher again on the weaker travel outlook.
Oil bounced a touch higher at the open as traders were forced to hedge an increased probability that domestic volatility in Russia could lead to supply disruption. But with no reported interruption to oil flows, prices are falling as oil markets return to focus on spot fundamentals, which have not changed. At the same time, any hits to financial risk sentiment or oil demand from increased uncertainty may provide a bearish counterbalance.
Indeed prices turned lower as the central bank's latest aggressive monetary policy response to consumer price inflation weighs on oil demand. Higher interest rates negatively impact OECD GDP growth, keeping Oil's primary driver well below potential.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
