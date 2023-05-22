Share:

Markets remain confident Congress will avoid going past the deadline without action but are acknowledging there are many paths this could take. The most likely is a deal that extends the debt limit to early 2025 and spending caps.

Oil prices have bounced off the Asia lows as Traders are digesting a probable end-of-week deal to the debt limit saga, a visible seaborne reduction in OPEC exports, and a fundamental analysts report ( Goldman) is getting passed around that suggests the IEA demand upgrades reflect that strong EM and global services demand continue to outpace weaker DM and manufacturing environments.

The gap between the manufacturing and services PMIs has reached its broadest level ever, with the Europe Services PMI above 56 and the Manufacturing PMI below 47. The same gap is true in the US and China. In Europe

We think the recent rally in USD appropriately reflects a more neutral rather than dovish Fed outcome for 2023. But with the Fed and Traders in data-dependent mode, forecasting becomes less reliable.