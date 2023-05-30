The US debt ceiling is limping towards its inevitable and merciful conclusion amid the typical political posturing. Still, investors are optimistic that political extremists on both sides of the aisle will be kept at bay and the deal will pass.
With the debt limit likely to be signed before June 5, it should allow the market to continue pricing a firmer path for Fed policy and the Dollar for the weeks ahead, at least until the economic data in China and Germany finds a solid footing.
Even with the market pricing in a favourable debt ceiling outcome, oil bounces have been met by sellers in both Asia and London.
We think it is a combination of Fed uncertainty, 2nd wave Covid in China, low liquidity and confusing messages from OPEC+ members about new output cuts, which have spread uncertainty in oil markets and left traders doing little more than betting yes or no on a production cut heading into the Jun 4 OPEC meeting.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0700 on firmer US Dollar
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.0700, trimming losses in the European session. The pair is weighed down by broad US Dollar demand amid a hawkish Fed outlook and renewed worries over the US debt deal. EU/ US sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD regains 1.2350 amid cautious optimism
GBP/USD is recovering ground above 1.2350 in the European trading hours. Investors remain cautiously optimistic amid renewed worries over the US debt deal approval and increased bets of a June Fed rate hike, helping the US Dollar stay afloat.
Gold price rebounds toward $1,950 ahead of US data
Gold price is staging a decent comeback toward $1,950 in Europe. The precious metal has snapped ts downside momentum amid a sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, which is capping the upside in the US Dollar ahead of the US Consumer Confidence data.
XRP likely set for price rally as network activity heats up
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP registered an increase in address activity on Monday, when more than 490,000 addresses interacted on the network, signaling an impending price rally.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Confidence remains down, but DXY aims up Premium
Consumer confidence in the United States has come under the spotlight in 2022, as soaring inflation in the aftermath of the coronavirus-related lockdowns carved Americans’ earnings.