The US debt ceiling is limping towards its inevitable and merciful conclusion amid the typical political posturing. Still, investors are optimistic that political extremists on both sides of the aisle will be kept at bay and the deal will pass.

With the debt limit likely to be signed before June 5, it should allow the market to continue pricing a firmer path for Fed policy and the Dollar for the weeks ahead, at least until the economic data in China and Germany finds a solid footing.

Even with the market pricing in a favourable debt ceiling outcome, oil bounces have been met by sellers in both Asia and London.

We think it is a combination of Fed uncertainty, 2nd wave Covid in China, low liquidity and confusing messages from OPEC+ members about new output cuts, which have spread uncertainty in oil markets and left traders doing little more than betting yes or no on a production cut heading into the Jun 4 OPEC meeting.