While moderating inflation is good news for US stocks, there is far too much background noise, including debt ceiling risks and lingering US regional banking concerns, for investors to get their mojo on truly.

As G10 central banks, including the Fed, ECB and BoE, slow or end their hiking cycles, but with no sign of the Fed turning dovish, the dollar is picking up some support as traders become less sure of the turn in the US cycle and feel increasingly comfortable trading peak ECB and BoE hawk.

With China's soft inflation data coming fast on the heels of wobbly trade data, oil is still holding a surprising bid as speculation is running rife that the People's Bank of China might need to bring forward its plans to stimulate the economy.

Gold had been shrugging off a raft of negatives of late, strong US payrolls, better than feared SLOOS report and Turkey selling gold to the tune of 0.9-1.3 mm troy oz/week, a pace that has historically proven significantly negative for bullion markets. And now, with a Fed pause instead of the rate cut odds increasing, gold markets could be catching down to those negatives.