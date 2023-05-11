While moderating inflation is good news for US stocks, there is far too much background noise, including debt ceiling risks and lingering US regional banking concerns, for investors to get their mojo on truly.
As G10 central banks, including the Fed, ECB and BoE, slow or end their hiking cycles, but with no sign of the Fed turning dovish, the dollar is picking up some support as traders become less sure of the turn in the US cycle and feel increasingly comfortable trading peak ECB and BoE hawk.
With China's soft inflation data coming fast on the heels of wobbly trade data, oil is still holding a surprising bid as speculation is running rife that the People's Bank of China might need to bring forward its plans to stimulate the economy.
Gold had been shrugging off a raft of negatives of late, strong US payrolls, better than feared SLOOS report and Turkey selling gold to the tune of 0.9-1.3 mm troy oz/week, a pace that has historically proven significantly negative for bullion markets. And now, with a Fed pause instead of the rate cut odds increasing, gold markets could be catching down to those negatives.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bittrex to receive 250 BTC loan valued at $7M to commence its bankruptcy case
United States Judge, Brendan Shannon, has approved Bittrex exchange’s request for 250 Bitcoin (BTC) to kickstart the bankruptcy case. Based on the prevailing rates, that much crypto is worth approximately $7 million.
RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April.