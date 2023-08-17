Share:

As the anticipation of higher for longer interest rates builds, it continues to cast a shadow before the upcoming Jackson Hole event, as the global stock market experiences yet another downtrodden session.

Indeed, that sentiment has also persisted in Asia, where the primary stock market indices have generally declined.

The Hong Kong index was in a heap of trouble this morning on the trajectory toward bear market terrain, having relinquished over 20% of its value since reaching its most recent peak in January. However, it has managed to reduce those losses in the interim somewhat.

Unsurprisingly, the offshore Yuan's depreciation has continued through the session, currently resting at 7.340 against the US dollar. That places it very close to its recent nadir observed in early November when it closed at 7.343. Indeed the strong US dollar continues to leave a swatch of carnage in its wake

This cautious approach in the market was also reflected in commodities. Notably, oil prices experienced consecutive daily oil leaks as the market pulled back in the face of possible Fed-induced demand destruction.

On the data front, Housing construction increased in July, rebounding from a previous decline earlier in the summer. While a positive sign for the initial assessment of the third quarter. And increasing the number of multifamily housing units currently in progress will boost rental availability this year and the next. Conversely, the rise in longer-term interest rates is causing some concerns among builders. This unease is likely to limit future investments in residential development.