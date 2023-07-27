If price action is a tell, investors are pleased with a purposeful Powell who is offering markets some breathing room to find that soft landing. Even more so as inflation ebbs across several indicators allowing the Fed to pause in September comfortably. It’s data dependence over forward guidance going forward.
While FOMC musings are hogging the headlines, The best part of this week's news may be that the Chinese authorities finally admitted that the economy is 'bad' enough for them to act.
The Renminbi, which had come under meaningful pressure of late, is rallying hard along with the regional stock markets, suggesting that traders think a China pro-growth policy orientation window is open for them to add Asia risk. And a return of good form in China will reaccelerate the global trade environment where everyone is a winner. While we are still in the early days, or proof is in the pudding stage, a "policy put " has undoubtedly been activated.
The MYR's high sensitivity to RMB could see the risk-reward to MYR turn after significant weakness. MYR is cheap and a long-term winner from supply-chain diversification and semiconductor decoupling. However, upcoming state elections present near-term risks to the currency.
In Thailand, postponing the PM vote adds to the risks of prolonged political uncertainty, which could keep THB on a weaker footing. But there is a lot of bad news already in the price. Thai equities, the poorest performing in Asia YTD, have the most significant scope for reversal amidst news of political certainty. We head into the high tourist season of Q4. All eyes will be on the recovery of higher spending Chinese tourists.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1100 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1100, extending gains in the European session. The pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid a broad-based US Dollar weakness and upbeat mood ahead of the ECB monetary policy decision.
GBP/USD advances above 1.2950 on weaker US Dollar
GBP/USD scales higher for the third straight day and climbs to over a one-week high above 1.2950. The ongoing US Dollar retracement from the two-week top acts as a tailwind for the pair. Diminishing odds for more aggressive rate hikes by BoE warrant some caution for bulls.
Gold price soars as investors see Fed’s July hike as final in current cycle
Gold price (XAU/USD) recovers firmly as investors hope that the Federal Reserve (Fed) pushed interest rates higher for the final time this year on Wednesday.
BTC remains unbothered by Fed's diplomatic comments in FOMC
Bitcoin maintains an overall uptrend with critical support at $29,000 as the FOMC decision comes as expected. Ethereum requires a substantial push to surpass $1,873 and break from below the 50-day EMA foothold.
European Central Bank Meeting Preview: Interest rates set to rise by 25 bps
European Central Bank is set to deliver another 25 bps rate hike on Thursday. Lagarde could fan expectations of a September rate hike pause. The ECB decision and Lagarde’s presser likely to ramp up volatility around the Euro.