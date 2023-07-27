Share:

If price action is a tell, investors are pleased with a purposeful Powell who is offering markets some breathing room to find that soft landing. Even more so as inflation ebbs across several indicators allowing the Fed to pause in September comfortably. It’s data dependence over forward guidance going forward.

While FOMC musings are hogging the headlines, The best part of this week's news may be that the Chinese authorities finally admitted that the economy is 'bad' enough for them to act.

The Renminbi, which had come under meaningful pressure of late, is rallying hard along with the regional stock markets, suggesting that traders think a China pro-growth policy orientation window is open for them to add Asia risk. And a return of good form in China will reaccelerate the global trade environment where everyone is a winner. While we are still in the early days, or proof is in the pudding stage, a "policy put " has undoubtedly been activated.

The MYR's high sensitivity to RMB could see the risk-reward to MYR turn after significant weakness. MYR is cheap and a long-term winner from supply-chain diversification and semiconductor decoupling. However, upcoming state elections present near-term risks to the currency.

In Thailand, postponing the PM vote adds to the risks of prolonged political uncertainty, which could keep THB on a weaker footing. But there is a lot of bad news already in the price. Thai equities, the poorest performing in Asia YTD, have the most significant scope for reversal amidst news of political certainty. We head into the high tourist season of Q4. All eyes will be on the recovery of higher spending Chinese tourists.