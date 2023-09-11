Share:

Governor Kazuo Ueda of the Bank of Japan has recently hinted that the central bank might possess sufficient evidence regarding wage trends to consider a policy shift before the year's end. This strategic move appears to be aimed at bolstering the Japanese yen. In parallel, the People's Bank of China is taking measures to push back the speed of weakening the Chinese yuan. Basically, they are telling traders not to speculate on a weaker

These combined actions are currently tempering the strength of the US dollar. Nevertheless, it is worth noting that the focus is likely to return to US economic data in the near future, and there are still considerable upward potential risks for the USD that cannot be disregarded. And, of course, verbal intervention legs are only as good as the fundamentals that support them.

There seems to be a lot of focus on Fed Collins's comments after a WSJ article by the Fed Whisperer ( Nick Timiraos) over the weekend.

“The risk of inflation staying higher for longer must now be weighed against the risk that an overly restrictive stance of monetary policy will lead to a greater slowdown than is needed to restore price stability,” said Boston Fed President Susan Collins in a speech last week. “This phase of our policy cycle requires patience.”

There is an ongoing divergence of opinions among officials within the central bank. While some still lean towards the cautious approach of raising rates more aggressively, believing they can always lower them later if necessary, others are adopting a more balanced stance. The latter group is concerned that prematurely raising rates could potentially lead to an unnecessary economic downturn or even spark fresh financial turmoil. This disagreement highlights the complexity of the decision-making process as officials grapple with the challenge of striking the right balance between managing inflation and ensuring economic stability.

There seems to be a general consensus among officials to maintain current interest rates during their September 19-20 meeting. This decision allows them more time to observe and assess how the economy responds to the previous rate hikes.

The main point of contention lies in the criteria that would justify another rate increase in either November or December. In June, most officials projected the need for an additional quarter-point rate hike later in the year. The upcoming projections released at the end of the September meeting will likely indicate that such an increase remains possible. However, whether or not they actually implement this rate hike remains uncertain and subject to further deliberation.