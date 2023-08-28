Share:

Markets

Coming off the penultimate week of summer, deriving substantial insights from the US market momentum proves challenging. In specific years, developments emerging from the Federal Reserve's annual assembly in Jackson Hole possess the capacity to sway market trends. However, this year's event is occurring as we believe we're witnessing the concluding phase of a fruitful cycle of interest rate hikes. Notably, this cycle has managed to avert thrusting the US economy into recession and seems to have effectively subdued the inflation surge that followed the pandemic.

However, the concern of market concentration risk within the "Magnificent 7" has remained a prominent and contentious topic in August. The collective impact of Apple, Microsoft, Google's parent company Alphabet, Amazon, Tesla, Nvidia, and Meta (formerly known as Facebook) on the market has been remarkable. These companies have collectively accounted for a staggering three-quarters of the S&P 500's gains, showcasing an awe-inspiring performance. Nevertheless, this trend seems to be shifting lately, as these powerhouse entities are no longer the primary driving force behind the upward momentum of stocks as markets swing from recession fears to " higher for longer."

In the span of just two months, market sentiment has undergone a significant transformation. Initially, apprehensions centred around the possibility of an impending recession, but this apprehension has swiftly shifted to concerns about an economy that might be becoming overly hot.

However, the excellent news in stock markets is that initial indications from positioning data imply that investors in the real money category might perceive the existing real yield levels as appealing and consider increasing their investment duration. We anticipate that these preliminary patterns might persist beyond the Labor Day period. While we believe the current yield levels could maintain sustainability, diminishing strength in economic data and the demand from real money investors could trigger short-term reversals. At the very least, these dynamics might restrain further rises in longer-term bond yields and help stocks push higher.

China markets

Policymakers orchestrated some lower fee modifications designed to bolster the stock market. Notably, the stamp duty for stock trading was halved, signalling a commitment of sorts.

At the same time, various governmental entities are diligently implementing the shifts in property policies that emerged from the July Politburo meeting, accompanied by a call to reinvigorate the capital market. While the emergence of more accommodative measures is encouraging, the reality remains that these interventions seem somewhat fragmented, particularly within the broader context of the substantial property market downturn. Hence, we pencilled in " Dead Cat Bounce."