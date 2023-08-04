Share:

Since the setback during the US regional banks crisis in Q2, there has been a significant increase in risk appetite as markets appear to be pricing in a favourable disinflation scenario with a soft landing outcome. And this optimism is aided by positive expectations regarding the economic impacts of AI.

This week, investors' willingness to add risk has decreased due to rising bond yields. Concerns about treasury supply and the Fitch downgrade of the US have contributed to this trend.

High levels of investor optimism can lead to unexpected setbacks, and this s especially true given the current late-cycle backdrop, which could result in both growth and rate shocks.

That said, it's not all gloomy on Friday. Most Asian stock markets are experiencing an upward trend as they near the conclusion of a tumultuous week, following indications of stimulus for the private sector by the People's Bank of China (PBOC).