Global equities have felt a pinch as U.S. rates broke to the year's highs. While the sensation around the China impulse is improving-- to repeat it -- the cat-and-mouse game between rates and stocks is well in play as higher rates have injected a lot of turbulence into the U.S. equity market outlook.

Chinese markets are stabilizing on a steady drumbeat of policy support, which should augur well from broader risk sentiment and take some of the heat out of the U.S. dollar rally. Mainland investors will keep pushing until a bigger-scale stimulus or a meaningful hook higher in economic momentum signals the comeback is on.

Over the past two months, the U.S. Treasury market has experienced a significant selloff in the longer end of the yield curve. This upward movement in yields has a ripple effect on other markets, contributing to a broader reset higher in global yields. While some investors have attributed this repricing to factors such as supply and demand imbalances and the fiscal impact of large deficits, multiple factors are likely at play.

While the recent upward shift in yields is primarily a result of markets internalizing the Federal Reserve's "higher for longer" message. However, bond markets might be in the early preparatory stages of respecting the potential for near-term economic weakness due to headwinds around the government shutdown, labour activism, and policy's lagged effect. As we saw overnight, it only takes a minor economic pothole to flip the switch lower on yields, especially at decade-high levels.

If history repeats, as it often does in oil markets, higher prices will ultimately drive demand destruction. And combining soaring prices at the pump against the backdrop of a possible Q4 economic slowdown into the calculus, we could be nearer the top than most oil bulls think.