Over the last three months, the yield curve for US 2-year and 10-year Treasury bonds has steepened at one of the fastest paces in the past decade. This steepening curve has pushed the yield on the US 10-year bond to its highest level in 16 years, reaching 4.7%. This shift towards a steeper yield curve has been a global phenomenon affecting various regions and primarily driven by a reevaluation of long-term real interest rates.

Market sentiment shifted away from recession fears, leading to a reassessment of appropriate long-dated bond yields. Additionally, recent negative inflation surprises in both the US and Europe have caused front-end market inflation expectations to decrease. Simultaneously, widening sovereign spreads have pressured the steepening of the European nominal yield curve, particularly impacting European Monetary Union (EMU) peripheral debt. These factors collectively contributed to the changes observed in yield curves across different regions.

The recent market dynamics have led to a significant repricing of expectations for "higher for longer" US interest rates. Currently, markets are implying approximately a 20% probability that the US 10-year Treasury bond yield will end in 2023 above 5%. However, historical patterns suggest that there is often a partial reversal in the subsequent months after a sharp upward move in US yields.

It's worth noting that the fading of recession and inflation pricing in the bond market has not necessarily translated into a tailwind for equities. Traditionally, bear steepening episodes in yield curves have been associated with a "risk-on" environment due to expectations of economic growth rebounding. However, the current bear steepening may be less supportive of risky assets, given the hawkish shifts of central banks and increased supply dynamics playing a significant role in shaping market sentiment.

Equity risk premia, which are already low, could potentially constrain equities' ability to absorb further interest rate increases. The relationship between equity beta (a measure of how a stock's returns relate to the overall market) and 10-year real interest rates is close to 20-year lows, excluding the exceptional conditions of 2020.

Furthermore, the vitality driven by artificial intelligence (AI) that bolstered mega-cap stocks earlier in the year has moderated. Despite upward revisions in consensus expectations, mega-cap stocks have recently underperformed in the broader market. This suggests that market dynamics and investor sentiment have evolved, and the previous enthusiasm for mega-cap tech stocks may not provide the same level of support in the face of rising rates and evolving market conditions.