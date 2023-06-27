Share:

Markets

The absolute upside for equity markets is currently constrained by high valuations and the prospects for interest rates to remain higher for longer than the market has been pricing. After the June meeting, ECB commentary has turned more hawkish, with Board Member Schnabel arguing that the optimal risk management strategy still errs on the hawkish side and Governor Wunsch calling for hikes this past November.

Chair Powell emphasized the need for further tightening in his semi-annual testimony to Congress. Last week, the Bank of England and the Norges Bank surprised to the upside with a move of 50 bps.

Meanwhile, on the activity front, PMIs continued to see weaker activity which has largely been concentrated in the manufacturing sector but more recently extended to services.

Forex

When FX conversations revolve around rate hikes, the most aggressive central bank would lead to a stronger currency even if the growth outlook weakens. And this should put Sterling and the Euro at the top of the G-10 pack in terms of more distance to cover, with CAD and NOK not far behind.

Reports were circulating that China's major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars in the offshore spot foreign exchange market. Hence the smoothing action has taken some heat off the CNY weakening trajectory. But I suspect offshored traders will buy the dip since the PBoC’s back is to the wall as they need to cut rates to stimulate the economy, which would be counter-productive to a stronger currency.

Oil

The civil unrest in Russia illustrates the fragility of the current Russian political situation and the importance of understanding the risks to Russia's oil supply associated with potential domestic upheaval. Hence oil remains bid as buyers hedge the ongoing geo-political risk.

The SPR should turn from a headwind to a moderate tailwind as the SPR gradually refills. The US Department of Energy has awarded contracts to deliver 3mb of crude Oil to the SPR in August. It has launched a solicitation for another 3mb for delivery in September.