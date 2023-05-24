With the "early June" debt limit deadline fast approaching, investors are now forced to hedge beyond the at-risk dates. Indeed, traders are starting to get concerned that things could go wrong.
And even though any period of diverted payments would likely be short, the hit to growth could still be severe, given those payments worth around 10% of annualized GDP might need to be eliminated.
The crisis will mostly follow the patterns of an enormous shock to the market's expectations for the US growth outlook. That broadly fits the experience of the 2011 debt ceiling impasse.
The most apparent plays are for significant declines in US equities, credit, and bond yields and a sharp rise in the VIX. Cyclical equities, including banks and small-cap stocks, would be expected to underperform.
Gold rallied sharply in 2011, as did CHF. The FX shifts are generally more minor. The most consistent predictions are for strength in the JPY and weakness in cyclical currencies, particularly those with strong linkages to the US (CAD and MXN).
We would think oil should trade lower, but af ter recent OPEC verbal intervention, prices could remain firm ahead of OPEC + meeting in June as traders treat oil as a long-only asset( buy on dips strategy).
Still, there are some fascinating dynamics at play. Amazingly, physical oil has been de-stocking at an unprecedented pace while investors have recently shed most of their positions in the market. And this is highly unusual.
With so much intervention, I'm starting to wonder what the viability and future of this market will be. Oil prices once provided an economic function; now, it's little more than a tightly controlled product to keep Middle Eastern concerns on budget.
