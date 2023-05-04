Share:

The FOMC has clarified that it now sees the credit tightening as a fact rather than a likely possibility, which adds to the case for a pause.

Powell noted that credit had already been tightening for a while before the banking turmoil and with the SLOOS in hand ( we do not see that report till Monday_) and hinted that the next release of the Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey would reflect the further tightening implied by the Beige Book.

That's a huge tell, and all things equal (ECB hikes 25 bp), we think the only thing holding back the EURUSD moving +1.1125 in short order is that since the Fed guidance has some data dependency, there is a chance we could see solid data in the coming days like above consensus on NFP and an uptick in core CPI which could leave room for a Dollar recovery. But modelling suggests USD strength should be faded, even on robust US data.

Unlike the Fed staff or oil traders, for that matter, Powell thinks a recession will not hit the US economy. He made the most straightforward statement that he thinks a soft landing is possible and finds the labour market rebalancing to date encouraging.

Indeed, this is reasonably dovish, too–if Powell thinks that a recession is unnecessary to solve the inflation problem, he will be reluctant to deliver future hikes that he thinks would materially raise the risk of pushing the economy into a recession.

Rate pauses should be viewed as pro-growth, especially with the US consumer and jobs market in a healthy place, but markets are slogging through banking and debt ceiling backwash; hence, the markets are a bit off-kilter.

Oil

The first order of business is to determine which FOMC short-term trends will mean-revert or are likely to continue. Oil indeed wandered well off the correlation path ( maybe too far), possibly presenting some opportunity if risk picks up.

But I don't expect spectacular gains with Oil companies predisposed to pull oil out of inventory to hit higher prompt prices if they present themselves over the short term. Manufacturing is struggling as industrial activity has been flashing warnings worldwide for months. Global Purchasing Managers are in a bad place as global industries face deflationary price pressure in a world of still sticky inflationary cost pressures. But the good news is that oil prices are falling, which is not bad unless you have long oil positions.

In addition, EV cars are starting to do to the oil industry; what Edission 's lightbulb did to the candle factory.

The International Energy Agency's Global EV Outlook 2023, released last week, shows that rising EV usage can no longer be considered an afterthought regarding its impact on global oil demand. EV sales are booming, up around 25% y/y in 2023Q1. Moreover, EVs made up 14% of all new cars sold globally in 2022, up from around 9% in 2021 and less than 5% in 2020. The IEA estimates EVs could account for 18% of total car sales in 2023, leading to better fuel efficiency in road transportation in the US, Europe and China. These are the big three markets, with China accounting for over half of the world's EV sales.

The most exciting part of the report explored how the growing stock of EVs could lower oil use. Based on what climate measures have been put in place as well as specific policy initiatives that are under development (as per the IEA's Stated Policies Scenario–STEPS), the IEA estimates that the projected EV fleet in 2030 could displace more than 5 mb/d of diesel and motor gasoline (vs. 0.7 mb/d in 2022). In its Announced Pledges Scenario (APS), the amount of displacement would reach nearly 6 mb/d. Equally vital, the IEA indicated peak road transport demand would likely occur around 2025. These projections, on the surface, seem aggressive but are not out of the realm of possibility.

Look, I gave up my Hemi, switched to a Hybrid, and got 60 % of my household energy from the sun ( I would tap more if I had the roof and angle to do so), And I have a 2025 Tesla truck on order. The world is changing.