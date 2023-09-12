Share:

Markets

Achieving a soft landing hinges on continued progress in taming inflation. The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) has retreated to a more manageable range of 3% to 4%, a significant decline from the alarming 9.1% peak experienced the previous summer.

This welcome shift can be partly attributed to the stabilizing prices of essential commodities like gasoline and food. Additionally, according to New York Federal Reserve reports, the once-disrupted global supply chains have regained their stride. Rising productivity levels are also serving as a counterbalance to wage increases, helping to moderate unit labour costs—a key contributor to inflation.

Although core inflation remains elevated, surpassing 4%, there are signs of a slowdown, thanks partly to decreasing used car prices and the easing pace of rent hikes. Nevertheless, given persistent pressures on service prices, the resurgence of oil prices, and the diminishing impact of favourable base effects, it appears unlikely that headline inflation will return to the desired 2% target any time soon. Hence, the path ahead remains challenging, and the Federal Reserve still faces a lengthy journey in its efforts to stabilize the economy.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) resumed its course of interest rate hikes in July to address the economy's continued resilience. However, the committee remains noncommittal about its future actions. Chair Powell noted that higher rates will hinge on forthcoming economic growth and inflation data. We believe these data points will reveal enough indications of moderation to dissuade further rate increases.

Nevertheless, any move to lower the current target range of 5.25% to 5.50% is unlikely to commence until around June 2024, given the anticipated gradual return of inflation to the target level. The prevailing theme of "high-for-longer" has pushed 10-year Treasury yields to their highest levels in 16 years. While we suspect that bond yields may be nearing a plateau, convincing investors of this will likely require a weaker economy and lower inflation to become evident.

Oil

Oil prices are up as mainland August economic data paints a promising picture for the Chinese economy. Key indicators such as PMI's, trade statistics and an improving credit impulse suggest that the economy is on a path toward stabilization and recovery after experiencing a downturn in the second quarter and July.