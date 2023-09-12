Markets
Achieving a soft landing hinges on continued progress in taming inflation. The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) has retreated to a more manageable range of 3% to 4%, a significant decline from the alarming 9.1% peak experienced the previous summer.
This welcome shift can be partly attributed to the stabilizing prices of essential commodities like gasoline and food. Additionally, according to New York Federal Reserve reports, the once-disrupted global supply chains have regained their stride. Rising productivity levels are also serving as a counterbalance to wage increases, helping to moderate unit labour costs—a key contributor to inflation.
Although core inflation remains elevated, surpassing 4%, there are signs of a slowdown, thanks partly to decreasing used car prices and the easing pace of rent hikes. Nevertheless, given persistent pressures on service prices, the resurgence of oil prices, and the diminishing impact of favourable base effects, it appears unlikely that headline inflation will return to the desired 2% target any time soon. Hence, the path ahead remains challenging, and the Federal Reserve still faces a lengthy journey in its efforts to stabilize the economy.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) resumed its course of interest rate hikes in July to address the economy's continued resilience. However, the committee remains noncommittal about its future actions. Chair Powell noted that higher rates will hinge on forthcoming economic growth and inflation data. We believe these data points will reveal enough indications of moderation to dissuade further rate increases.
Nevertheless, any move to lower the current target range of 5.25% to 5.50% is unlikely to commence until around June 2024, given the anticipated gradual return of inflation to the target level. The prevailing theme of "high-for-longer" has pushed 10-year Treasury yields to their highest levels in 16 years. While we suspect that bond yields may be nearing a plateau, convincing investors of this will likely require a weaker economy and lower inflation to become evident.
Oil
Oil prices are up as mainland August economic data paints a promising picture for the Chinese economy. Key indicators such as PMI's, trade statistics and an improving credit impulse suggest that the economy is on a path toward stabilization and recovery after experiencing a downturn in the second quarter and July.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2500 after mixed UK jobs report
GBP/USD is keeping its range above 1.2500 after the mixed UK employment data failed to have any significant impact on the Pound Sterling. The pair is holding steady, as the US Dollar is finding its feet amid a cautious market environment.
EUR/USD stays pressured below 1.0750, looks to German ZEW survey
EUR/USD struggles to capitalize on the overnight strong move up and trades with a mild negative bias below 1.0700 early Tuesday. The pair finds some support from a US Dollar rebound and a cautious market mood. German ZEW survey is next in focus.
Gold lacks firm direction as traders await US CPI on Wednesday
Gold price trades with a positive bias for the second straight day and holds above the 200-day SMA. Subdued US Dollar price action and looming recession risks offer some support to the XAU/USD. The upside seems limited ahead of the US CPI on Wednesday and Thursday's ECB policy meeting.
Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?
Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.
The Fed doesn’t obey CPI, but still, CPI sets the tone
The big news this week will be US CPI on Wednesday and the ECB policy meeting the next day. In the US, we also get PPI, retail sales and the usual jobless claims.