The disconnect between "Big House Wall Street " Fed views, hence investor sentiment, is not only a symptom of Fed policy confusion engulfing global markets, but with analysts still worried that SVB aftershocks could crystalize into serious risk regarding tech-driven funding contagion, investors are back on the revolving carousel of confusion.

Cash burns at tech start-ups are ridiculous. When the coders come knocking for another round of funding, it's not hard to imagine many days of reckoning ahead as to whether VCs will offload these commitments (at deep discounts) or refuse to pony- up. Either way, there will be tremors felt in Silicon Valley for some time to come.

And then, when it comes to the Fed's forward guidance, it would help if they suggested they knew more than Wall Street banks seem to do. But at minimum, it would be supportive if the Fed thoroughly explained its reaction function, especially after introducing another level of QE to calm the masses.