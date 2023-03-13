The disconnect between "Big House Wall Street " Fed views, hence investor sentiment, is not only a symptom of Fed policy confusion engulfing global markets, but with analysts still worried that SVB aftershocks could crystalize into serious risk regarding tech-driven funding contagion, investors are back on the revolving carousel of confusion.
Cash burns at tech start-ups are ridiculous. When the coders come knocking for another round of funding, it's not hard to imagine many days of reckoning ahead as to whether VCs will offload these commitments (at deep discounts) or refuse to pony- up. Either way, there will be tremors felt in Silicon Valley for some time to come.
And then, when it comes to the Fed's forward guidance, it would help if they suggested they knew more than Wall Street banks seem to do. But at minimum, it would be supportive if the Fed thoroughly explained its reaction function, especially after introducing another level of QE to calm the masses.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
