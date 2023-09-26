Share:

Concerns over China's economic stability have resurfaced, driven by the deepening financial crisis at China Evergrande Group. These worries gained momentum on Monday when the company's mainland subsidiary announced its failure to repay an onshore bond, casting a new shadow of risk over China's economic recovery efforts.

While this development may not surprise those closely following China's property market, it has reignited concerns that the country's housing sector is still deteriorating rather than showing signs of improvement and that financial stability risks are rising.

Furthermore, there is a growing sense of unease regarding whether China's authorities are taking sufficient measures to support the overall economy. However, it's worth noting that we should not expect Beijing to deploy a fiscal "bazooka" similar to what was seen during the Global Financial Crisis, automatically revitalizing the economy.

Even if Chinese authorities were to unveil a substantial stimulus program, focusing on measures like cash transfers or new infrastructure projects, it would likely prove inadequate in addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting the Chinese economy. These challenges encompass the pressures arising from the significant debt accumulation, both at the local government and corporate levels, over the past decade. Additionally, there are ongoing tensions from the trade dispute with the United States, the regulatory crackdown on the tech sector in 2021, and the ongoing property crisis.

As of late, the Chinese government's priorities have shifted away from purely pursuing economic growth. Instead, there is an increased emphasis on achieving technological self-sufficiency and maintaining financial stability. This evolving set of priorities presents Chinese authorities with a more complex and delicate balancing act. Consequently, they will likely adhere to their recent approach, which involves implementing targeted fiscal, monetary, and supply-side measures to navigate these intricate economic challenges.

If we were to step into the shoes of policymakers, our advice to the government would be to prioritize addressing the housing market due to the extremely high homeownership rate exceeding 90% in urban areas. Housing activity also has far-reaching economic implications, accounting for approximately 25% of the economy when considering all the related upstream and downstream activities.

However, it's important to acknowledge that tackling the housing issue is much more challenging in practice than in theory. This difficulty is why property developers are still struggling two years into the Evergrande debt crisis, and potential homebuyers are hesitant to enter the market. Therefore, despite the fiscal costs involved, Beijing might need to consider more assertive measures, such as taking direct control of additional unfinished housing projects or even nationalizing certain private property developers. Such actions could potentially restore homebuyer confidence, particularly in the timely delivery of homes purchased before construction begins.

On the other hand, it's crucial to recognize that these steps could also give rise to policy double jeopardy, increasing the likelihood of future bailouts. Interestingly, the authorities have been working to reduce double jeopardy over the past decade.