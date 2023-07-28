Don't fear the BoJ
There is no need to fear the Bank of Japan. In 2015 the market was surprised when the EUR/CHF peg broke, resulting in a significant VaR shock. However, this time around, the market has been anticipating the end or ongoing tweaks to the yield curve control for over a year.
Regarding fixed-income contagion, the bank has been careful not to signal a full-blown tightening while at the same time.Japanese investors have already sold a significant amount of foreign fixed income
The BOJ stands apart from other G10 Central Banks, who strive to be overly cautious in their policies in fear that inflation may accelerate before their targets are achieved. In contrast, the BOJ seems content with any policy errors that may result in inflation surpassing its target. Governor Ueda of the BOJ has suggested that this approach is influenced by the past three decades of unsuccessful attempts to combat disinflation.
China's policy put
While BoJ musings are hogging the headlines, The best part of this week's news may be that the Chinese authorities finally admitted that the economy is 'bad' enough for them to act.
The Renminbi, which had come under meaningful pressure of late, is rallying along with the China stock markets, suggesting that traders think a China pro-growth policy window is open for them to add risk.
Oil
Russia’s crude shipments fell to a six-month low in the four weeks to mid-July tightening visible supplies..At the same time, China added 2.1 million barrels per day to inventories in June. And when set against the bullish backdrop of China's redoubling stimulus efforts, the real possibility of a US soft landing and the fall in US rig counts, the stars aligned for oil bulls this week.
