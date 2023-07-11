Share:

The joint statement from the PBOC and National Financial Regulatory Administration that financial institutions are being encouraged to roll outstanding loans through the end of 2024 is a large step to assist the property sector in dealing with its liquidity issues.

Such a move will help restore confidence and bring much-needed liquidity into the property supply chain, with beneficial effects on short-term confidence.

However, these moves are designed to lower, not increase, prices, consistent with Xi's policy message that housing is for living in, not speculation.

But for those that have had the misfortune to invest in overly indebted companies, reflating them is like blowing up a balloon with a hole in it; you usually end up out of puff and much poorer.

Still increasing short-stability is good news for equities as speculative funds flow from the property towards equities.

Commodities are getting a bounce as an extension of credit will see developers use resources on projects that can be monetized. In other words, they will accelerate construction to drive sales.

So for today, the downdrafts from the recent economic deflationary impulses are getting temporarily offset by credit extensions.