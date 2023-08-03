Share:

Risk-off sentiment has continued in Asia as investors apparently cannot shake the US downgrade heebie-jeebies nor the + 4 % US 10 Year Yields.

10yr JGB yields earlier rose to the highest since April 2014, but the second unscheduled bond-buying program of the week has led to the USDJPY jumping close to 144.

The timing for the downgrade was poor, if not unfortunate, with traders on vacation and away from their desks as markets are thin and remain susceptible to knee-jerk reactions to the news. But with the market impact from the downgrade moving to the back burner, Friday's jobs report could trump all news this week as monetary policy is still the dominant yield driver.

After the mid-year Politburo meeting, several Chinese ministries have announced policy measures to support growth.

Although the authorities have announced policy measures at a fast and furious pace and followed up with great media intensity, it is unlikely that any combination of these measures will alter the current trajectory of China's macro economy in the short term. There are two main reasons for this. Firstly, the government appears hesitant to use its balance sheet to stimulate growth, and there have been no indications that the PBoC will implement further monetary policy easing. Secondly, due to the bleak economic outlook, the private sector's capacity to support growth will be restricted as they prioritize retaining cash to pay down additional debt.

Despite policymakers signalling their intent on boosting growth, the unwillingness to proactively implement further fiscal and monetary stimuli will likely see the recent rally in the Chinese asset classes fizzle out.