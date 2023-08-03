Risk-off sentiment has continued in Asia as investors apparently cannot shake the US downgrade heebie-jeebies nor the + 4 % US 10 Year Yields.
10yr JGB yields earlier rose to the highest since April 2014, but the second unscheduled bond-buying program of the week has led to the USDJPY jumping close to 144.
The timing for the downgrade was poor, if not unfortunate, with traders on vacation and away from their desks as markets are thin and remain susceptible to knee-jerk reactions to the news. But with the market impact from the downgrade moving to the back burner, Friday's jobs report could trump all news this week as monetary policy is still the dominant yield driver.
After the mid-year Politburo meeting, several Chinese ministries have announced policy measures to support growth.
Although the authorities have announced policy measures at a fast and furious pace and followed up with great media intensity, it is unlikely that any combination of these measures will alter the current trajectory of China's macro economy in the short term. There are two main reasons for this. Firstly, the government appears hesitant to use its balance sheet to stimulate growth, and there have been no indications that the PBoC will implement further monetary policy easing. Secondly, due to the bleak economic outlook, the private sector's capacity to support growth will be restricted as they prioritize retaining cash to pay down additional debt.
Despite policymakers signalling their intent on boosting growth, the unwillingness to proactively implement further fiscal and monetary stimuli will likely see the recent rally in the Chinese asset classes fizzle out.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays vulnerable near 1.2700, as BoE decision looms
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2700, languishing in three-week lows on 'Super Thursday'. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar strength and the market’s anxiety ahead of multiple US data and the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy announcements.
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0950 ahead of EU, US data
EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0950, holding close to multi-week lows. Bets for more rate hikes by the Fed continue to underpin the US Dollar and exert pressure on the pair. The Greenback also benefits from a cautious mood. EU, US data awaited.
Gold upside appears limited amid triangle breakdown
Gold price is seeing a dead cat bounce from three-week troughs of $1,933 set on Wednesday, as the United States Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather. Gold traders await the Bank of England (BoE) policy announcements and the US ISM Services PMI data for fresh trading impetus.
Australia ASIC sues eToro platform for inappropriately exposing clients to CFD product, DOJ goes after Binance
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission; has levied charges against the eToro trading platform, going after its crypto trading wing for dishonest, inefficient, and unfair execution of its contract for difference product.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: 25 bps hawkish hike, or 50 bps dovish raise?
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is primed for intense volatility, as the Bank of England (BoE) is widely expected to raise interest rate at its fourteenth straight meeting on August 3.